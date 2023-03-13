I tried Kate Hudson’s yoga routine & my muscles were aching!

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Hudson, actress and co-founder of Fabletics, has always been vocal about her love for yoga, Pilates and wellness. At 43 years old, Hudson is in fantastic shape, especially her strong abs, tight glutes and sculpted legs, and she credits her regular yoga practices and dance sessions for helping her achieve her fitness goals.

As shown on her Instagram, Hudson does a mix of yoga and cardio workouts to improve her health and strengthen her muscles. Whether she’s prepping for a photoshoot or filming a movie, Hudson is often seen wearing the best yoga pants (opens in new tab) and using the best yoga mat (opens in new tab) to stay in shape, and as a beginner yogi, I decided to give her yoga routine a try… and let’s just say that my body was aching afterwards!

What is Kate Hudson’s workout routine?

According to Women’s Health (opens in new tab), Hudson regularly switches up her workout routine so she doesn’t get bored. Although yoga and Pilates are two of her favourite ways to exercise, Hudson also enjoys running, dancing and functional training, focusing on movements that we experience in everyday life, like pushing and bending. Hudson says that this is what helps her build strength and muscle in her body.

In conversation with Shape (opens in new tab), Hudson’s trainer Brain Nyugen revealed that they focus on strong technical movements, and “live and die by the basics” during their sessions. This coincides with Hudson’s focus on functional training, and she often incorporates bodyweight, kettlebells and other weighted equipment into her routine to strengthen her muscles and sculpt her body.

As shown on Hudson’s and Nyugen’s Instagram pages, she focuses on cardio and strength training, specifically using squats, sled pulls/pushes, lunges, plank variations and glute bridges to stay strong. Now, let’s look into Kate Hudson’s yoga routine.

How to do Kate Hudson’s yoga routine

In an article shared by Fabletics (opens in new tab), I found Hudson’s ‘go-to yoga flow sequence’ and decided to give it a try. I was pleasantly surprised that I recognised the majority of the moves so I would definitely say that even if you’re a yoga newbie like me, you should be able to tackle this workout without too many problems. Below is a rundown of Hudson’s entire yoga routine:

Flow 1:

Downward facing dog

Plank position

Low plank

Warrior 1 with left leg forward

Low plank

Warrior 1 with right leg forward

Repeat cycle 3 times

Forward fold

Mountain pose with arms out to the side and above the head

Move back to plank position

Flow 2:

Downward facing dog

Plank position

Low plank

Warrior 1 with left leg forward

Warrior II

Low plank

Warrior 1 with right leg forward

Warrior II

Repeat cycle 3 times

Forward fold

Mountain pose with arms out to the side and above the head

Move back to plank position

Flow 3:

Downward facing dog

Plank position

Low plank

Warrior 1 with left leg forward

Warrior II

Reverse warrior

Low plank

Warrior 1 with right leg forward

Warrior II

Reverse warrior

Repeat cycle 3 times

Forward fold

Mountain pose with arms out to the side and above the head

Move back to plank position

Flow 4:

Mountain pose

Chair pose

Big toe pose

Move to the ground and lie in savasana

The routine is quite repetitive, but it allows you to hit each movement properly and get acquainted with the yoga basics, like downward facing dog and warrior variations. Hudson’s yoga flow might look simple but repeating the movements strengthens and lengthens the body, while testing the core, glutes and leg muscles. Needless to say, I was feeling sore after this and enjoyed the lying down pose at the end!