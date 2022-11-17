I really like the look of these stylish new gaming chairs

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

I really like the look of these new Boulies Master Series Gaming Chairs, which promise to be supremely comfortable and very adjustable. They already look like a sure-fire entry into T3's best gaming chairs guide.

They're good-looking too, and that's important if like me you have an open-plan home or want chairs that won't look out of place in the office: the colors here are subtle by gaming chair standards, and that means they'd look a lot nicer in my flat than some of the more garish models out there.

But most importantly, these chairs seem to have all the crucial features you need to be comfortable no matter what shape or size you are.

Serious features for serious gaming

The Master Series comes in two finishes – ultra flex PU and a water repellent fabric – and seven colors, and they boast lumbar support, redesigned armrests with 8-way adjustment to get the perfect support, multi-tilt with height adjustment, rocking and locking tilt adjustment and tension adjustment, so you can sit properly during the action-packed bits and then recline for a nap during the cutscenes. There's also a neck pillow for added comfort.

The Master Series is recommended for people from 165cm to 190cm tall and for weights up to 135kg, and Boulies is currently offering discounts on the usual price of £339 / $389: in the UK you can currently get your Master Series for £289.99 (opens in new tab), and in the US the Master Series is $359.99 (opens in new tab).

What is Boulies going up against?

Today T3 considers the best gaming chair maker in the world to be Secretlab. Secretlab's Titan Evo 2022 and Titan Evo SoftWeave Plus are the two most highest rated gaming chairs we've ever reviewed, and for Boulies to gate-crash T3's best gaming chairs buying guide then its chairs are going to have to dethrone these.

And that's going to be a really tough task, as Secretlab chairs have incredible build quality, buckets of style, and loads of advanced features such as adjustable, in-built lumbar support, magnetic head pillows and 4D armrests.

