I own this Kärcher pressure washer and here's why it's a great Prime Day purchase

I am responsible for our pressure washers coverage here at T3 and, as a result, I've tested a lot of them. And that is why I've had personal experience with numerous Kärcher brand pressure washers, which are the best in the business in my opinion.

And it is also why I think some of the best Prime Day deals on offer this year are on Kärcher pressure washers, which are perfect for cleaning vehicles, masonry, decking, patios, garage doors, cycles, motorbikes and, well, pretty much anything you can think of.

There are pressure washers from other brands discounted right now for Amazon Prime Day, too, but I am an advocate of Kärcher systems first and foremost as they've always delivered great results for me, and right now three of its best systems are seriously discounted in the big sale.

There's the Kärcher K4, which is a great all-rounder, the Kärcher K5 that kicks power up a notch or two, and there's also the flagship Kärcher K7, which delivers incredible power and features. Take a look at the Prime Day deals below:

Star Deal Kärcher K4 Premium Power Control Car & Home | Was: £379.99 | Now: £284.99 | Saving: £95

The Kärcher K4 is the pressure washer I recommend most to people, as it delivers a great balance of powerful cleaning, portability and extra features. Here it is bundled with its home and car cleaning kit, which is recommended, for a Prime Day price of £284.99, which is £95 less than usual. You can also bag the K4 on its own without car and home kit as well as patio cleaning accessory for just £199, though I would recommend bagging it with the extras.View Deal

Kärcher K5 Premium Smart Control Home | Was: £567.62 | Now: £308.99 | Saving: £258.63

So, while the K4 above delivers 1800 watts of power for your pressure washing, the Kärcher K5 listed here kicks things up a notch to 2100 watts, which means even more power to blast away grime an detritus. I'd say if you've got large amounts of decking or patio that tends to get very discoloured, or numerous large vehicles, then this extra power could come in handy.View Deal

Kärcher K7 Premium Smart Control Home | Was: £742.53 | Now: £431.99 | Saving: £310.54

The Kärcher K7 is the most powerful and feature-laden pressure washer that the firm makes, with a monstrous 2800 watts of spraying power delivered. That's borderline industrial strength pressure washing and will be more than enough to clean anything you point it at. This package comes with a bunch of extra accessories, too. I'd consider this only if you have a very large home and garden with multiple large vehicles.View Deal

If I were to recommend one of these systems to buy on Prime Day then I'd say the Kärcher K4. In my Kärcher K4 review for T3 I gave this pressure washer a maximum score of five stars and concluded that it was "powerful, portable and laden with accessories to ensure any cleaning job is easily manageable".

So the fact that the K4 is now reduced by £95 for Prime Day makes that 5-star pressure washer notably more affordable, and just in time for the summer months where it will get a lot of use let me tell you.

Pressure washers are tools that you'll use all year round, too. For example, each spring I use my own personal Kärcher K4 to blast down my garden patio and driveway, which has accumulated a layer of grime over the winter months. While in summer and autumn I use it to clean my motorbike and and cycles of dust and mud.

Even in winter I've used various pressure washers to clean my home's windows and garage door, so I really do feel that they are a great, value for money purchase for many people.

Kärcher also has some more entry level pressure washers, too, with the K2 the most notable. However, in my mind I would strongly consider the K4 first as it is the far more powerful, versatile machine and cleaning package. You can see today's best prices on the Kärcher K2 below.