I have tested coffee machines for years and I would buy these ones for Black Friday if I had to

What type of coffee machine are you looking for this Black Friday? If the answer is 'one that makes great coffee but doesn't require me to have a PhD in Baristology from the University of Coffeebridge', then you have come to the right place as that is the sort of thing I specialise in. If I'm paying hundreds for a machine, I don't really want to then have to use the kind of skills usually reserved for the highly-paid baristas at a top coffee shop. Or even the ones at Starbucks, really.

You can root through the best Black Friday deals from now until Cyber Monday but you won't find any better than this. There's even a free one!1

The one with Alexa in

Lavazza Voicy was £249, now £210 at Amazon

Lavazza Voicy was £249, now £210 at Amazon
Yes, a pod coffee machine with Alexa in it may sound like gimmicky crap, but Lavazza has really pulled this off. Whether due to using superior coffee or a better extraction system, their coffee capsules produce better results than Nespresso. Also the speaker they have used for Alexa is of really high quality. As a result, Voicy is not just the best tasting pod machine I've used, it's also the best sounding. This is a premium machine that hasn't had many price cuts to date but it's £39 off right now at Amazon. 

The one for cappuccino lovers

Sage Creatista Plus was £450, now £279 at Amazon

Sage Creatista Plus was £450, now £279 at Amazon
Usually considered insanely overpriced for a Nespresso machine, this has had its price hacked by £171 for Black Friday. Don't buy this if you only like espresso or the occasional cheeky ristretto; this is one for the milk-based coffee lovers. The computer-controlled steam wand produces the right extraction of coffee with the perfect milk texture for your latte, cappuccino and flat white – each requires a slightly different approach. You just have to press a button and step back.

The one for those who like to tinker

Sage The Barista Pro   was £729, now £599 at Currys

Sage The Barista Pro  was £729, now £599 at Currys
If you're the sort of pro who likes to get down and dirty with the settings of your coffee machine, Barista Pro from Sage/Breville has long been the top option. The machine does enough to give you a solid chance of getting a good result just on the default settings but the real joy of it is playing with grind and extraction settings and developing your milk texturing and latte art skills with the steam wand, which is way more powerful and controllable than what you'll find on most domestic coffee machines.

Illy X7.1 Iperespresso   was £156, now £0.00 at Illy

Illy X7.1 Iperespresso  was £156, now £0.00 at Illy
This great looking machine can be yours for nothing, as long as you buy 24 packs of the Iperespresso capsules it feeds on from Illy. That will cost you £164.40 admittedly, but you will have no fewer than 432 pods to drink your way through. Deals don't come better or cheekier than this. 

Duncan has been writing about tech for almost 15 years and fitness ever since he became middle aged and realised he could no longer rely solely on his boyish good looks. He used to be on telly loads, but an unfortunate incident put a stop to that, so he now largely contents himself with telling people, "I used to be on the TV, you know."
Pre-lockdown Duncan was widely regarded as the best-dressed man ever to work for T3 – admittedly not saying much. Post-lockdown he is looking forward to wearing clothes other than shorts and hoodies again very soon, assuming he can still fit into them. He currently writes about cycling, fitness tech that isn’t too heavy, and all things kitchen and home related. 

