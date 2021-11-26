I have tested coffee machines for years and I would buy these ones for Black Friday if I had to

What type of coffee machine are you looking for this Black Friday? If the answer is 'one that makes great coffee but doesn't require me to have a PhD in Baristology from the University of Coffeebridge', then you have come to the right place as that is the sort of thing I specialise in. If I'm paying hundreds for a machine, I don't really want to then have to use the kind of skills usually reserved for the highly-paid baristas at a top coffee shop. Or even the ones at Starbucks, really.

You can root through the best Black Friday deals from now until Cyber Monday but you won't find any better than this. There's even a free one!1

The one with Alexa in

Lavazza Voicy was £249, now £210 at Amazon Lavazza Voicy was £249, now £210 at Amazon

Yes, a pod coffee machine with Alexa in it may sound like gimmicky crap, but Lavazza has really pulled this off. Whether due to using superior coffee or a better extraction system, their coffee capsules produce better results than Nespresso. Also the speaker they have used for Alexa is of really high quality. As a result, Voicy is not just the best tasting pod machine I've used, it's also the best sounding. This is a premium machine that hasn't had many price cuts to date but it's £39 off right now at Amazon.

The one for cappuccino lovers

Sage Creatista Plus was £450, now £279 at Amazon Sage Creatista Plus was £450, now £279 at Amazon

Usually considered insanely overpriced for a Nespresso machine, this has had its price hacked by £171 for Black Friday. Don't buy this if you only like espresso or the occasional cheeky ristretto; this is one for the milk-based coffee lovers. The computer-controlled steam wand produces the right extraction of coffee with the perfect milk texture for your latte, cappuccino and flat white – each requires a slightly different approach. You just have to press a button and step back.

The one for those who like to tinker

Sage The Barista Pro was £729, now £599 at Currys Sage The Barista Pro was £729, now £599 at Currys

If you're the sort of pro who likes to get down and dirty with the settings of your coffee machine, Barista Pro from Sage/Breville has long been the top option. The machine does enough to give you a solid chance of getting a good result just on the default settings but the real joy of it is playing with grind and extraction settings and developing your milk texturing and latte art skills with the steam wand, which is way more powerful and controllable than what you'll find on most domestic coffee machines.