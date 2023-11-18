I found some seriously cheap e-bike deals at a very unusual place just before Black Friday

I've been covering the best Black Friday deals for years, but I was genuinely surprised to find cheap e-bike deals at... Auto Trader! The newly launched e-bike platform started its all-out Black Friday sale on 9 November, and some deals are really good. I mean, really, really good. Below, I listed some of my current favourites.

Like me, you might be surprised that Auto Trader has a website dedicated to electric bikes. However, with nearly half of British car owners stating they are becoming open to using e-bikes and seeing them as a viable alternative to shorter car journeys, it only makes sense that one of – if not the – biggest online car sellers jumped on the e-bike bandwagon.

It's worth mentioning that most of the bikes aren't available in thousands of sizes and colours, so it's possible that most of the e-bikes listed above will be gone by the time you read this article. Therefore, I'd recommend checking out the Auto Trader website now for the latest Black Friday deals, as once they’re gone, they’re gone!

For more offers, check out T3's dedicated roundups, including the best Apple Watch deals, the best Garmin deals and the best Black Friday fitness sales. For more info on e-bikes, you must read our best electric bike guide with all the buying advice you ever need. But first, head over to Auto Trader Bikes and check out those amazing deals!

