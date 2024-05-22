Myprotein Impact Week Sale is now live – 5 expert-approved deals from the T3 team

The Myprotein Impact Week Sale has officially started and right now you can save up to 55% off (almost) everything across the site. That means no more scraping around the bottom of your protein tub trying to savour that last bit of powder, it’s time to treat yourself to a brand-new bag and stock up on supplements.

This year the sale is even bigger, with the sports nutrition brand offering 10% off more than last year, so you can get bigger and better savings. To redeem, just add the word ‘IMPACT’ at the checkout. However, the sale is only on for a limited time and ends on Friday 31st May, so you'll need to be quick.

So that you don't have to spend endless hours scrolling, T3's team of fitness experts have done the hard work for you and picked out five of the best deals that you can save on. Whether you’re in need of protein powder or creatine to help build muscle, pre-workout to energise your workouts, or your snack draw needs re-stocking, the Myprotein Impact Week Sale has it all.

Also, if you're not sure which protein powder is best for building muscle, check out our guide to whey, isolate and casein.

Whey Isolate (1kg) £58.99: Use code IMPACT for up to 55% off

Every good diet needs protein. Isolate has a higher protein purity than whey protein and is particularly good if too much lactose upsets your tummy. It's available in 18 different flavours and unflavored. Our favourites are chocolate brownie, natural strawberry and banana.

FlavDrops £6.99: Use code IMPACT for up to 55% off

These are a game changer; flavour your morning coffee or add some sweetness to your porridge without the extra sugar or calories with Myprotein’s unique FlavDrops. Available in 15 different delicious flavours and they contain zero sugar, calories, carbs or fat.

Plant Protein Superblend £14.99: Use code IMPACT for up to 55% off If you're still on the hunt for a vegan protein that's not grainy and actually tastes nice, this is it. It's made from a upcycled barley and it's the smoothest vegan protein we'e ever tried. Sadly, it's only available in three flavours (chocolate, caramel and iced coffee) but, thankfully, they're all delicious.

Creatine Monohydrate Powder £6.99: Use code IMPACT for up to 55% off Creatine is the most popular sport supplement (after protein of course) and it's great for improving workout performance, recovery, and enhancing muscle mass. If you're serious about your gains, then you should definitely be including it in your diet.