Hulu is now $1 a month in this streaming Black Friday deal

Can’t get enough of streaming your favourite movies and TV shows? Then you’re going to leave this best Black Friday deal which is offering Hulu for just $0.99 a month for an entire year!

Originally priced at $7.99 a month, Hulu is now available for just $0.99 per month for a year, helping streamers save 87% on this subscription. This deal is available from now until 28th November 2023, and gives you complete access to Hulu’s ad-supported streaming library.

Hulu is one of the best streaming services and is good value for money. Not only does Hulu have its own original shows, but it has a huge variety of shows from major networks, including ABC and Fox. There are plenty of movies and TV series to choose from, and you can add-on premium networks for an additional cost.

Hulu (With Ads): was $7.99 , now $0.99 at Hulu

Get 87% off the Hulu (With Ads) streaming service plan in this Black Friday deal. For just $0.99 a month, you get full access to Hulu’s content, including popular, classic and new TV shows and movies. Once you’ve had Hulu for a full year, the subscription will auto-renew for $7.99 a month but you can cancel at any time.

This streaming Black Friday deal is on the Hulu (With Ads) plan only, so you will have to watch a few advertisements here and there. But for under $1 a month for a whole year, you can’t get any better than this cheap Black Friday offer. As Hulu is partially owned by Disney+, you can also add Disney+ (With Ads) on to your plan for an additional $2 a month.

To view the Hulu Black Friday deal, click the link above or take a look at our streaming service deals widget below.