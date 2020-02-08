Huge Valentine's Day flowers sale gives you up to 30% off - plus FREE delivery on the big day

OK, panic over. A very timely sale from online flower delivery company Serenata just came to your Valentine's Day rescue with big savings on some of its prettiest posies.

Let's face it, Valentine's Day flowers are always a winner when it comes to showing your nearest and dearest your affection (chocolates come a close second, obvs), and your mission to find the perfect bouquet can end right here, right now. That's because Serenata has slashed up to 30% off its flowers.

The flower delivery service can cater to pretty much any budget, with prices starting from just £19.99 and going all the way up to £100. And if you're worried about hidden charges on your floral Valentine's Day gift, you can fire cupid's arrow straight through them...all of Serenata's Valentine's Day flowers come with absolutely FREE DELIVERY. It's enough make your heart flutter!

If you've not heard of Serenata Flowers, then you'll be buoyed to see that it scores well on the likes of TrustPilot. But it does advise that you order early to ensure Valentine's Day delivery. The last chance to place your order is 7pm on Thursday, 13 February, although we'd suggest you get in there well before that to avoid disappointment (and, potentially, the dog house).

So now it's just about deciding which Valentine's Day flowers to choose. So either head straight to the Serenata Flowers website to browse the full selection, or check out five of T3's stand-out favorites below.

5 of our fave Valentine's Day flowers from Serenata

Precious Pink rose bouquet: £19.99 | Serenata

Just want to pay as little as possible for this year's Valentine's Day flowers? Hey...we're not judging! It doesn't mean you have to compromise on quality, as demonstrated by this really fetching bunch of 12 pink roses. Simple, straightforward, but still stunning. Or check out the service's other budget flowers.

View Deal

Dozen Red Roses bouquet: £30 £24.99 | Serenata

This is the one for the classic romantics. The clue's in the name...'a Dozen Red Roses'. Inevitably one of the most popular purchases at this time of year, but Serenata has still managed to come good with a discount - a fiver off the usual price.

View Deal

Floral Ratatouille bouquet: £40 £29.99 | Serenata

Forget the rather...odd name, and focus instead on both the beauty of the bouquet and size of the discount. Packing in a total of 23 individual blooms (including roses, irises, rhododendrons and asters), there's a 25% saving for Valentine's Day 2020.

View Deal

Peace bouquet: £50 £34.99 | Serenata

For the non-traditionalists among you, we present the Peace bouquet. It's got a bit of a Miss HInch vibe, with neutral colours that will look good in any beloved's living room. White waxflowers, lisianthus and freesias are all included - as is that free delivery and a hefty 30% discount.

View Deal

Mona Lisa bouquet: £99.99 | Serenata

Ready to go all out to impress? Then what about the Mona Lisa bouquet and its 33 premium posies? This really is the crème de la crème of Serenata's range. Alas, no discount on this one, but nobody ever said that true love came cheap...

View Deal

What else does Serenata Flowers offer for Valentine's?

Flowers not enough for your precious one? We get it...they deserve even more.

Once you've chosen the perfect Valentine's Day flowers, you can then go about adding extras. There are a few different vases to choose from for a start, ranging from £5.99 to a tenner.

They also offer a cute little teddy bear for £4.99, or boxes of delicious looking chocolates. Yum!

Read more: