Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro gets ESSENTIAL upgrades to rival Apple Watch 6

Huawei has just launched the Watch GT 2 Pro – the follow up to last year's Watch GT 2 – and the wearable has been given a slew of significant upgrades as well as getting Qi wireless charging at last.

The new smartwatch combines improved fitness tracking, with a range of features to keep tabs on your overall health, and packs it into a sleek, simple design.

And if you've been making the most of the great outdoors during lockdown, the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro will be indispensable during your future excursions.

The smartwatch offers over 100 workout modes that encompass a more diverse range of sports; from golf at the driving range, and a game of football, to cross country skiing, and snowboarding.

If you prefer your exercise sessions to be less extreme, you'll find over 10 running courses to work your way through.

To keep you extra safe on your travels, the Watch GT 2 Pro is kitted out with features to help you navigate the outdoors, with severe weather warnings, tide times, and GPS tracking that allows you to retrace your footsteps should you get lost in the wilderness.

On the health front, the Watch GT 2 Pro boasts improved heart rate tracking, and is capable of blood oxygen saturation (Sp02) monitoring. It has the standard smartwatch features, like sleep monitoring, and just like the Galaxy Watch 3, it'll also keep tabs on your stress level.

In terms of the form factor, not much has changed from the Watch GT 2; it still sports the 1.39-inch display (OLED), the same 454 x 454 resolution, and the same Kirin 1 processor can be found inside.

The 47mm watch is available in a Night Black sport edition, and a Nebula Grey classic edition, with silicon and leather straps respectively.

The titanium case with ceramic back gives a premium feel for the GT 2 Pro's price point, and undercuts the Galaxy Watch 3 and Apple Watch 5, coming in at just £299, and will most likely be priced at around $299 in the US.

If you're looking for a stylish smartwatch that won't break the bank, the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro is definitely worth a look, and you can take a glance at T3's best smartwatch guide to see what else is out there

