Now, where have we seen the Huawei Watch Fit 3 before?

Quick Summary The Huawei Watch Fit 3 bears a striking resemblance to the Apple Watch, with a squared watch face, a digital crown, and even a red crown option. The Huawei Watch Fit 3 is rumoured to have a longer battery life than the Apple Watch SE though, with 10 days of life compared to 18 hours.

Huawei is preparing to launch the next iteration of its connected smartwatch on 7 May, but you'd be forgiven for thinking you'd seen this watch before. Yes, it seems that Huawei's next wearable adopts the Apple Watch design in a move that will surprise nobody.

Huawei has been creeping closer to Apple Watch design through the Huawei Watch Fit models. While the Watch GT Series looks like a traditional analogue wristwatch, the Watch Band and Watch Fit have slowly been getting wider, with the Huawei Watch Fit 2 looking like a slim Apple Watch.

But, the Huawei Watch Fit 3 design will seemingly pay full homage to Apple's iconic wearable, meaning that you can get that squared device to pair up with your Android phone and pretend you've joined the cool kids.

The buttons on the side and the digital crown appear as they do on the Apple Watch – there's even a red crown on one of the models aping the LTE version of the Apple Watch.

Huawei is teasing the launch of the new model on its website, but thanks to a leak over on WinFuture, we have images of the Huawei Watch Fit 3 in a range of colours. An Amazon.co.uk listing has also provided us with the specs.

The Amazon leak details that you'll get over 100 workout modes, with smart suggestions for sports and activities to try, while there's a full range of sensors for sleep monitoring, heart rate, SpO2, respiratory rate and more.

The price according to Amazon.co.uk is £139.99, with a release date of 22 May 2024.

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What's interesting is that the leaked details claim that the Huawei Watch Fit 3 will give you 10 days of battery life, compared to about 18 hours on the Apple Watch SE. That raises the question of what the Huawei Watch Fit 3 isn't doing, or indeed, what the Apple Watch is doing to burn through the battery in less than a day.

Huawei Watch Fit 3 vs Apple Watch SE, based on the leaks

With a collection of leaked specs for the Huawei Watch Fit 3, let's run a little spec comparison based on what we know so far.

The Huawei Watch Fit 3 has an aluminium alloy frame, coming in black, white, pink and gold according to WinFuture, but Amazon also has green listed; the Apple Watch SE also has an aluminium case, coming in Midnight (black), Starlight (sort of gold), and Silver.

The Huawei Watch Fit 3 weighs 26g and has a 5 ATM rating for water protection. It will be 9.9mm thick. The Apple Watch SE weighs 33g (44mm), and is said to be 50m water resistant, which is the same as 5 ATM, and it is 10.7mm thick.

The Huawei Watch Fit 3 will come with a 1.82-inch AMOLED display, offering 347ppi. The Apple Watch SE (44mm) has a 1.78-inch OLED display, with a 326ppi display, so the Huawei Watch Fit 3 will be larger and sharper. It's also going to be brighter, with 1500 nits listed on Amazon, compared to 1000 nits for the Apple Watch SE.

The Huawei Watch Fit 3 battery is said to be 400mAh, with 10 days of life and a full charge delivered in 68 minutes. The Apple Watch SE (44mm) has a 296mAh battery (according to iFixit), which is quite a bit smaller and might account for the disparity in battery life, with Apple saying it's good for 18 hours.

It's also said that the Huawei Watch Fit 3 will fully charge in 68 minutes, whereas the Apple Watch SE will only get to 80 per cent in 90 minutes.

Finally, the Huawei Watch Fit 3 appears to start from £139.99, while the Apple Watch SE (44mm) starts from £249.