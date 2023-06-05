HTC Vive Pro 2 drops to lowest 2023 price in June-only sale

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to the best VR headsets, HTC is high up the list with its Vive Pro 2 offering. And for much of June this premium virtual reality kit is on discount – at its lowest-yet price for 2023.

It seems particularly apt that HTC has put this deal into place from 5th June, the very same day that Apple is thought to be revealing its Reality Pro VR headset at its WWDC 2023 conference. Nothing like fighting the competition with a healthy discount, eh?

HTC Vive Pro 2 headset: was £779 , now £678.95 at Overclockers

UK shoppers: From 5th to 26th June HTC is offering £100 off its HTC Vive Pro 2 headset only. So be speedy if you want to get hold of this premier virtual reality maestro upgrade. HTC Vive Pro 2 Full Kit: was £1399 , now £1,199 at Amazon UK / $1209 at Amazon USA

US buyers: Or, if you want the full kit instead, that's got $189.99 off until 15 June only, which includes the controllers and tracking units into the box.

In our HTC Vive Pro 2 review, we called the headset "a superb, premium-level bit of virtual reality kit", going on to praise how it offers "top-notch performance, graphics and comfort" and calling it "one of the best VR experiences available".

The one sticking point was price, but that's why this limited-time deal is so welcome. So long as you have one of the best gaming laptops or best laptops with enough power to run everything, and the space to game in, then this is a top tier VR experience with little downside.

HTC says the deal will run at a number of vendors, including Amazon, Scan, Overclockers, Box, and CCL. So plenty of options to choose from through until its 26th June end-date (or 15 June if you're a US customer).