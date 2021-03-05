How to watch WandaVision on Disney Plus - stream finale and binge every episode online now

Partner Marvel superheroes with the tried and tested tropes of American sitcoms and what do you end up with? Watch WandaVision on Disney Plus, now available to stream in full, to find out.

Part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, WandaVision is one of the first Disney Plus Originals to hit the House of Mouse's very own streaming service, following the lives of Wanda Maximoff and Vision as they find themselves in an oddly ordinary alternative universe.

Reprising their roles as Wanda and Vision, Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany's appearance on the small screen has been met with a largely positive reception, many relishing in the topsy-turvy hilarity of two superheroes trying to conceal their true identity in suburban America throughout the decades.

When can I watch WandaVision on Disney Plus?

WandaVision hit Disney Plus on January 15 with its first two episodes. The finale hit the platform on March 5, so you can now watch WandaVision in full - whether you decide to binge or pace yourself - with all nine episodes available to stream online with a Disney Plus subscription.

How to watch WandaVision online on Disney Plus

First things first, you'll need to sign up for your very own Disney Plus account where you'll then choose whether you play on a monthly or yearly basis. The former will set you back $6.99 a month (£7.99/€8.99/CA$11.99/AU$11.99), whilst the latter annual subscription comes to a better value $69.99 a year (£79.90/€89.90/CA$119.99/AU$119.99)

US customers also have the option of a third package. Get Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus in one $12.99 monthly subscription, allowing you to enjoy a huge library of Disney magic, as well as Hulu's repertoire of entertainment and ESPN+'s live sports coverage.

In terms of the devices you can watch WandaVision on, the Disney+ app can be found on the likes of FireTV, Smart TVs, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Desktop, iOS, Android, PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Disney Plus: What is WandaVision about?

(Image credit: Disney)

If you're trying to work out where to fit this new series in when you watch the Marvel movies in order, let us help guide you. As a part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, WandaVision places itself in the MCU timeline after the events of Avengers: Endgame, nestled in a pocket reality, no doubt created by Wanda Maximoff herself.

Living the idyllic suburban life, Wanda (portrayed by Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) find themselves hopping through different eras, one decade at a time, and performing TV tropes straight out of a sitcom.

Sound wholesome? Well, sensing something is amiss, we're sure WandaVision is set to highlight the comedic difficulties of concealing Maximoff and Vision's respective abilities. As well as all those classically action-packed superhero movies you've come to expect, of course.

Tickled your interest? If you want to watch WandaVision, why not check out the official trailer below to make sure and sign yourself up for that Disney Plus membership if you haven't already.