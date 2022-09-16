How to watch the Queen's funeral from anywhere in the world

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Queen's funeral takes place on 19 September 2022, and the landmark event can be watched live, allowing people all around the world to pay their respects.

As confirmed by the British Royal Family, the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday 19th September at 11:00 BST / 06:00 ET / 03:00 PT / 20:00 AEST / 18:00 AWST.

The Archbishop of Canterbury will lead the funeral service, with the Queen's coffin taken in procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey.

The Queen's funeral is being broadcast on TV channels all around the world, as well as being made available to stream live on a variety of streaming services.

To find out where to watch the Queen's funeral in your region, see below.

How to watch The Queen's funeral in the UK

Coverage for the Queen's funeral begins at 08:00AM on 19 September, 2022, in the UK and will run throughout the entire day on a multitude of broadcast TV channels and online streaming services.

It has been officially confirmed that the event will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC News, as well as ITV and Sky News, too. The funeral will also be broadcast on Freeview.

In addition, the funeral will be streamed live on the BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab), ITV Hub, and Sky News App, as well as on a number of YouTube channels including the BBC News YouTube channel, Sky News YouTube channel, and ITV News YouTube channel.

How to watch the UK coverage, from anywhere in the world

If you're currently abroad and want to watch the UK coverage, it may be that geo-restrictions will stand in your way of getting a BBC live stream. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad.

It's a common problem, but by downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. Want to watch the UK coverage of the Queen's funeral on the BBC or ITV? Try the following recommended VPN below.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device and service including BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab), Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to watch the Queen's funeral in the USA

The Queen's funeral will take place at 06:00 ET / 03:00 PT in the USA and can be watched live on the following network channels: NBC News, CNN, ABC News and

Fox News.

In addition, the Queen's funeral is being streamed live on NBC News Now, Paramount+ and Peacock, as well as associated YouTube channels such as NBC News Now YouTube, so US citizens can stream the service on any device with a connection to the Internet.

If you don't have access to cable TV, having cut the cord, and can't access the streaming services above, there are other US streaming options available, too. Sling TV, YouTube TV and Fubo TV all have free trials available and are streaming the Queen's funeral live.

Finally, if you can access UK media outlets from the USA then BBC News is live streaming the event on its website, as too is the BBC News YouTube channel.

UK media Sky News is also live streaming the Queen's funeral on its website and Sky News YouTube channel, and the same is also true of ITV News and its ITV News YouTube channel.

How to watch the Queen's funeral in Australia

In Australia The Queen's funeral is being broadcast live from 20:00 AEST / 18:00 AWST on ABC Television, as well as live streamed on the ABC iview streaming service.

In addition, it has been confirmed that the funeral service is being streamed live on ABC NewsRadio.

For those Australian citizens who have access to UK media channels, the Queen's funeral can also be watched live on BBC News and the BBC News YouTube channel, as well as Sky News, the Sky News YouTube channel, ITV News and the ITV News YouTube channel.

How to watch the Queen's funeral in the Rest of World

If you don't have access to USA, UK or Australia network television or their associated streaming services then the best way to watch the Queen's funeral is by tuning into one of their YouTube channels on the day.

These YouTube channels are free to watch and will allow you to live stream the day's events wherever you are in the world, and without the need for a VPN.

YouTube channels officially confirmed to be showing the Queen's funeral live include:

NBC News Now YouTube channel (opens in new tab)

ABC News YouTube channel (opens in new tab)

CBS News YouTube channel (opens in new tab)

Sky News YouTube channel (opens in new tab)

BBC News YouTube channel (opens in new tab)

Start streaming any of these YouTube channels from 08:00 BST on 19 September, 2022, to watch the Queen's funeral live.

What time is the Queen's funeral?

The Queen's funeral time is 11:00 BST, taking place at Westminster Abbey, London. However, live coverage of the event will start at 8:00 BST, with television covering the day from the early hours of 19 September 2022.

On 11 September the Queen's coffin travelled to Edinburgh, where it rested in the Throne Room of the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Then, on 12 September, the Queen's coffin was transported to Edinburgh's St Giles' Cathedral, where a service was taken by King Charles and other members of the Royal Family. After this service, the public was allowed to pay their respects.

On 13 September, the Queen was transported via RAF aircraft to London, and then onto Westminster Hall.

From 14-18 September the Queen Lay-in-State at Westminster Hall.

The Queen's Lying-in-State ends on 19 September, and her coffin will be taken in procession to Westminster Abbey for the Queen's State Funeral Service.

Who is attending the Queen's funeral?

More than 2,000 people are attending the Queen's funeral, including a vast number of worldwide leaders.

President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, will be attending along with the First Lady, Jill Biden, while the new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss will also be in attendance.

In addition, the national leaders of France, Germany, and Italy will also be in attendance (Emmanuel Macron, Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Sergio Mattarella, respectively).

Various royal guests will also attend the Queen's funeral, including Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco, Emperor Naruhito of Japan and King Harald V of Norway among others.