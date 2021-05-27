How to watch Friends: The Reunion online wherever you are

The foosball table, Central Perk, that impossibly affordable purple-walled apartment and, of course, Gunther. After 17 years of countless rumours, setbacks and TV reruns, the stars have finally aligned for the Friends reunion - aka The One We've All Been Waiting For. Here's how to watch Friends: The Reunion online no matter where you are.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer, or to use their real names, Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler and Ross, are back where it all started for one nostalgic night of storytelling, classic quotes and what-might-have-beens.

The unscripted special also features guest appearances from fan favorite stars Tom Selleck, Maggie Wheeler and Reese Witherspoon, as well as a roll call of less likely famous faces, including David Beckham, Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga.

While the involvement of chick and duck is yet to be confirmed, tears are guaranteed - even from Chandler - for the TV event that's been years in the making. So grab the tissues and keep reading to find out how to watch Friends: The Reunion wherever you are.

How to watch Friends: The Reunion online in the US

A HBO exclusive, Friends: The Reunion will be dropping on to the streaming service HBO Max in the US, with other options available for those around the world. It will arrive on the service on Thursday, May 27. While specific timings differ between regions, generally speaking new titles tend to launch at 12.01am PT / 3.01am ET on the day of release. In other words, unless you don't mind staying up late, you can expect Friends: The Reunion to be available to watch on HBO Max when you wake up on Thursday morning. For HBO Max, you'll have to subscribe for $14.99 a month, getting access to this, as well as all 10 seasons and 236 episodes of Friends. Find a host of some all-time great films and TV shows, too, plus new releases, from The Sopranos to Studio Ghibli's library to Those Who Wish Me Dead.

Watch Friends: The Reunion: Where to stream outside the US

HBO Max is only available in the US, but there's no need to work yourself into a rage, because Friends: The Reunion will be available to watch in countries all of the world.

Friends fans in the UK can watch the reunion episode at 8pm BST on Thursday, May 27 on Sky One. Get the best price for your package with the best Sky TV deals. If you don't want to be locked into a Sky contract, a more flexible option is Now TV's Entertainment Pass, costing £12.99 per month after a 7-day free trial.

Australian Friends fans can watch Friends: The Reunion from the very specific time of 5.02am AEST on Thursday, May 27 on Binge, which costs $10 per month after a 14-day free trial.

Meanwhile, anyone in Canada can watch Friend: The Reunion on Crave from Thursday, May 27 - the same time the show goes out in the US. A Crave subscription costs $9.99 per month, after a 7-day free trial.

