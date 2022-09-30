How to watch England vs Pakistan T20i cricket on a live stream including for free – ENG face tricky PAK total

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

England vs Pakistan in the sixth T20i is on NOW. England won the toss and elected to field, despite throwing away two consecutive run chases. Brave or rash? We’ll see. Pakistan have given Rizwan a well-earned break from scoring practically all their runs, so Mohammed Haris came in… and immediately got out. For England, star bowler Mark Wood is rested and experienced trundler Richard Gleeson gets his fifth cap at the age of 34.

This Lahore pitch looks sticky and the local fly community are lovin’ it – it looks nightmarish from a distance but the players seem to be unfussed by the huge swarms of large bugs. Good for them. After 14 overs PAK had rebuilt well after a lacklustre powerplay, and they eventually reached a very respectable 169/6 in their 20 overs. Babar Azam (87no from 59) batted superbly with good support from Iftikhar in the middle overs and Nawaz at the death Curran and Topley are both awkward customers in their own way and they were the most effective of England's bowlers.

England are now batting and their talented, explosive yet rather brittle array of batsmen will presumably either knock off the runs in 10 overs or lose wickets by repeatedly holing out to cow corner, then end up falling two runs short after a tight closing spell by Haris Rauf. They were 37/2 after 2.1 overs, so clearly no change of gameplan from england so far, but better execution.

Here's how to watch the next Pakistan vs England match on a live stream. If you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions (opens in new tab). There are some handy free options, with commentary in Urdu, or you can go for the full, luxury Sky treatment and get the dulcet tones of David Gower, and the not-quite-so-dulcet tones of Mark 'Butch' Butcher and Nasser 'Nass' Hussain.

What time is England vs Pakistan in the 6th T20 cricket international?

The match takes place Friday September 30 and comes to you live and direct from the Lahore National Stadium. England vs Pakistan is on at 7.30pm PKT, 3:30pm BST, 10.30am ET, 7.30am PT, 4.30pm SAST, 8pm IST, 12.30am AEST, 2.30am NZST.

How to watch Pakistan vs England on a live stream for FREE

(opens in new tab) Pakistan vs England is available to watch on PTV (opens in new tab) which is like Pakistan's answer to the BBC. This is one of two free options available in Pakistan, not counting the numerous free streams on YouTube. As far as I can see, you won't even need a VPN, but if it turns out you do, you can read all about that below. English speakers may find they don't get much out of the commentary, which is presumably in Urdu – it's probably still more insightful than Kevin Pietersen, though.

How to watch Pakistan vs England on a different free live stream

PTV Sports not playing ball for you? Luckily, it is not the only Pakistan-based free streaming option for this series. You can also catch the action on ARY ZAP, whatever that is. They have live streams of all the T20i matches against England and you can take a look at this one right here. (opens in new tab)

How to watch Pakistan vs England in the UK

Needless to say, this match is on Sky Sports, which means it's also available via its NOW streaming service. £33.99 will buy you access for a month, which is enough to see all the remaining matches in this series. That's not a great deal, as NOW deals go, but you do get a free week of 'Boost' which means visuals are in full and beautiful HD rather than slightly iffy 720p.

How to watch Pakistan vs England in India

(opens in new tab) Sony Sports Network is the lucky broadcaster for this series, and its Sony Liv (opens in new tab) app is hence the streaming option, from just Rs 299 per month. Indian cricket fans worldwide can watch with Hindi commentary by using the same app and a VPN.

How to watch Pakistan vs England in the USA

(opens in new tab) It always slightly blows my mind that America has a streaming service just for cricket, and that it is called Willow TV (opens in new tab). Why can't we have that in the UK? You can watch via cable, or use Sling TV's venerable streaming/cord-cutting service. Via Sling, Willow TV is $5 per month, but new sign-ups can bag it as part of a multi-channel bundle, with a 50% discount for the first month (opens in new tab).

How to watch Pakistan vs England in Australia

Fox Cricket and the Foxtel streaming service (opens in new tab) should be Aussies' first port of call. You can also watch via a one-week free trial of Kayo Sports (opens in new tab), if you haven't done that already. Otherwise, you could opt for Kayo Basic, which is $27.50 per month.

How to watch England vs Pakistan in New Zealand

As in the UK, the official broadcaster of choice is Sky Sports, with NOW and Sky Go being your streaming options. (opens in new tab)

How to watch Pakistan vs England if you're abroad

If you're out of the country on holiday or business, you can still get access to a live stream - simply use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions. A streaming VPN is a very handy thing, as it means you can hop on a server within the US, UK or anywhere else and it will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

VPN - standing for virtual private network - offers security and anonymity as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders.

- offers security and anonymity as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders. As a part of that, you can also switch your IP address , which identifies your location.

, which identifies your location. Most VPNs offer a list of locations where its servers are based to join. Connecting to them switches your IP to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then access content locked to that country .

When it comes to finding a VPN, you should make sure you find the best one that's suitable for your chosen device, with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac, and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs. Once you've made the decision for the most suitable VPN for your device and your means for using a VPN, sign-up and install it.

, with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac, and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs. Once you've made the decision for the most suitable VPN for your device and your means for using a VPN, sign-up and install it .

. To live stream Wimbledon 2022, all you need to do is select a UK server from its list of available servers and connect . You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions, with the likes of BBC iPlayer opening its online gates to you.

. You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions, with the likes of BBC iPlayer opening its online gates to you. We also want to ensure your money is well spent, so we would recommend going for a VPN that offers a risk free trial. ExpressVPN is one of many providers that has a 30-day money back guarantee (opens in new tab) .

Who won the last ENG vs PAK T20i?

Pakistan's captain and opener Babar Azam will be a key man – although PAK can't keep expecting him and Riswan to do all the work (Image credit: Getty)

In the last game – the 5th in this seemingly endless T20 series – England won the toss and elected to field. The team batting second LOST both the last two games so that was not quite as obvious a choice as it might sound. The England attack included Woakes, Wood and Willey – on the face of it, a very strong line-up, if a bit retro.

Woods in particular thoroughly worked Pakistan’s batting over. Genuinely scary stuff at times. As a result of his assaultative bowling, a few dubious shots, and some amateur hour run-outs, PAK were all out for 145 after 19 overs.

That was our first sight of the Lahore pitch after 4 games in Karachi, so it was hard at that point to say if that was a bad score or a par score. The batsmen seemed to like it much less than the flies, who were out in force. Like the Lahore air, the pitch seemed kind of sticky, and even the one-man army, Rizwan, couldn‘t turn this into an impregnable score. He was out for 64, snaffled out by cute imp Sam Curran. The next highest score was, erm, 15.

Since England’s top order immediately started pointlessly getting out trying to crash every ball for 6 when they only need a run a ball, it's still hard to say if it was a decent total or not. But one thing is certain: England lost and went behind for the first time in this seven-game series. It was great drama, but England's top 5 batted poorly in the power play and the overs of spin that came after. That's with the honourable exception of Dawid Malan, who batted sensibly and arguably shouldn't have been given out. However, despite his and captain Moeen's late-innings efforts, Riswan's batting and the all-round excellence of Pakistan's attack mean they now lead 3-2 with two to play.