How to watch Brit Awards 2022 and live stream Adele performance for free

Handing out awards for Album and Artist of the Year, the Brit Awards is putting on another night paying homage to British talent, with accolades for international talent up for grabs, too. Keep reading to find out how to watch a Brit Awards 2022 live stream for free where you are.

Jack Whitehall has stepped down from hosting responsibilities this year, with BAFTA-winning comedian Mo Gilligan instead carrying us through an evening of performances, award hand-outs, and off-the-cuff chats with drunk popstars.

Of course, Adele's performance will be the most anticipated of the night, the first time at the Brits since her rendition of 'When We Were Young' in 2016. It also promises performances from Ed Sheeran and Dave, who's politically-charged rendition of Black at the 2020 awards will be a tough act to top.

Tune in for show-stopping performances of some of the biggest hits from the last year and read on as we explain how to watch Brit Awards 2022 online for free. Out of the country? There's a guide on how to use a VPN to stream from anywhere, too.

Where can I watch Brit Awards 2022 for free in the UK?

As ever, ITV will host the Brit Awards 2022 on its waves, with the main event airing on ITV1 at 8pm GMT. You can also catch all the red carpet action on ITV2 from 7pm GMT. You can also watch the Brit Awards 100%-for-free online via the ITV Hub, with the ability to watch live TV or see all the performances at a later date on catch up. Available on a number of devices, you can see if yours is compatible with the list below:

Desktop: Windows, Mac

Windows, Mac Smartphones: iOS, Android

iOS, Android Media streamers: Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Now TV, Roku, YouView

Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Now TV, Roku, YouView Consoles: Xbox One | S, Nvidia Shield

Xbox One | S, Nvidia Shield TVs: Samsung (2017 and later), Freeview Play (2017 and later)

How to watch Brit Awards 2022 online for free around the world

For those outside of the UK, you can benefit from the 2022 Brit Awards being live streamed for free over on YouTube, with coverage beginning from 6pm GMT and the event itself beginning at 8pm GMT. That's 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 7am AEDT / 9am NZDT across the globe.

As noted, this Brit Awards live stream will be completely free to watch, but on the off chance you're struggling to access it in your country, follow our guide below on downloading a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions.

How to watch Brits Award 2022 online from anywhere else in the world

If you're outside of the UK or finding the YouTube live stream of the Brit Awards isn't available where you are, there's a way around these geo-restrictions. By using the best VPN you can skip pesky geo-blocks and watch like you're back home.

By using a streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within the UK and then you will be able to avoid these geographical restrictions. A VPN switches your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing back in the UK.

Brit Award 2022 Nominations

Mastercard Album of the Year

Adele - 30

Dave - We're All Alone in This Together

Ed Sheeran - =

Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under

Artist of the Year

Adele

Dave

Ed Sheeran

Little Simz

Sam Fender

International Group of the Year

ABBA

BTS

Måneskin

Silk Sonic

The War On Drugs

International Artist of the Year

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Best New Artist

Central Cee

Griff

Joy Crookes

Little Simz

Self Esteem

Song of the Year

A1 & J1 - Latest Trends

Adele - Easy On Me

Anne-Marie, KSI, Digital Farm Animals - Don't Play

Becky Hill & David Guetta - Remember

Central Cee - Obsessed With You

Dave ft Stormzy - Clash

Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits

Elton John & Dua Lipa - Cold Heart (Pnau Mix)

Glass Animals - Heat Waves

Joel Corry, RAYE, David Guetta - BED

KSI - Holiday

Nathan Evans, 220Kid, Billen Ted - Wellerman

Riton x Nightcrawlers Ft Mufasa & Hypeman - Friday (Dopamine Re-Edit)

Tion Wayne & Russ Millions - Body

Tom Grennan - Little Bit Of Love

International Song of the Year

ATB, Topic, A7S - Your Love (9PM)

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Ckay - love nwantiti (ah ah ah)

Doja Cat ft SZA - Kiss Me More

Drake ft Lil Baby - Girls Want Girls

Galantis, David Guetta, Little Mix - Heartbreak Anthem

Jonasu - Black Magic

Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber - STAY

Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Lil Tijay & 6LACK - Calling My Phone

Maneskin - I Wanna Be Your Slave

Olivia Rodrigo - good 4 u

Polo G - Rapstar

Tiesto - The Business

The Weeknd - Save Your Tears

Best Group

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Little Mix

London Grammar

Wolf Alice

