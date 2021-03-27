How to live stream Povetkin vs Whyte 2 FREE and watch the boxing from anywhere

The much anticipated rematch between the Bodysnatcher and the White Lion is on! Read on for your full guide to getting a Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte 2 live stream and watch the Heavyweight title fight online from anywhere.

Taking place in the somewhat unusual setting of Gibraltar, Brixton-born Whyte will be determined to exact revenge tonight, having been way ahead on points in last August's encounter between these two fighters, only to see his hopes of taking the WBC interim heavyweight vanish.

Despite his commanding position, Whyte was left stunned by Povetkin, after an incredible uppercut by the Russian ended the fight in the fifth round.

Quick to take up the rematch clause, Whyte has been left frustrated after this fight was postponed three times in order for Povetkin to recover from Covid-19 and also due to travel restrictions.

Now at last set to take place at the Europa Point Sports Complex in Gibraltar, we've got all the info on how to live stream Povetkin vs Whyte 2 no matter where you are in the world with our guide below. And if you happen to be outside of the country and can't access your preferred domestic boxing broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass those geo-restrictions.

Where can I live stream Povetkin vs Whyte 2?

In the UK, Sky Sports Box Office has exclusive live broadcast rights to this big boxing showdow, with the satellite broadcaster charging £19.95 for the pay-per-view event. Customers will also be able to watch the fight via their computer, mobile phone, tablet, console or TV streaming device.

Sky's coverage of the ‘Rumble on the Rock’ starts at 6pm GMT, with Whyte and Povetkin not expected to start their ring walks until after 10.30pm GMT.

There's more information below on where else to watch, but specialist sports streamer DAZN has it tied up in most countries, which means boxing fans in Canada can take advantage of a free trial.

What time can I live stream Povetkin vs Whyte 2?

This Povetkin vs Whyte rematch takes place at the Europa Point Sports Complex, in Gibraltar on Saturday, March 27.

The main card is due to start at 7pm GMT / 8pm CET / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 6am AEDT / 8am NZDT, with the headline act set to begin after 10.30pm GMT / 11.30pm CET / 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT / 9.30am AEDT / 11.30am NZDT

Coverage gets started on Sky Sports Box Office on Saturday at 6pm GMT in the UK

How to live stream Povetkin vs Whyte 2 if you're abroad

If you're out of the country for the this weekend's big fight, you can still get access to a live stream - simply use the best VPN around to avoid geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of Sky and DAZN when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop onto a server within the US or UK (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

How to live stream Povetkin vs Whyte 2 in the US

Streaming service DAZN (pronounced 'Da Zone') has nabbed the live US broadcast rights for this tantalising rematch. A DAZN contract in the US will set you back $19.99 per month, or $99.99 for the year.

Coverage of the main card starts at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Saturday, with Povetkin vs Whyte 2 set to enter the ring at around 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT.

If you're already an DAZN subscriber, but are abroad for this fight, don't forget that you can still tune in like you're at home with the help of a good VPN.

How to live stream Povetkin vs Whyte 2 anywhere else in the world

Watching this heavyweight title clash anywhere outside the UK, Ireland is incredibly straightforward.

Dedicated online sports network DAZN has the rights to show the Povetkin vs Whyte rematch everywhere else around the world, (apart from China for some reason).

That includes Australia, New Zealand and mainland Europe. As you'd expect, pricing for DAZN varies from region to region, with viewers in some countries able to take advantage of free 7-day trials of the service.

DAZN Canada is one of those places where you can try the service without paying a cent, however at $19.99 per month, or $150 for a 12-month subscription its also one of the more expensive regions for DAZN.

Conversely, a DAZN subscription can be had for a bargain price in Australia and New Zealand, where it costs an initial price of just $2.99 a month.

