How to live stream Premier League Boxing Day football on Amazon Prime Video FREE and from anywhere

Just like promising to go on a diet and trying to figure out how to get a refund for unwanted gifts, watching Premier League football is a Boxing Day tradition now ingrained on the festive populous. But this year, getting a Premier League live stream is going to look a little bit different – and cheaper.

That's because Amazon Prime Video has stormed in and bought up the rights to every single game! So that's 10 matches over two days. You can watch them all. Every single minute of every single Premier League team. It certainly gives you an excuse to get out of those never-ending games of Monopoly...

And because Amazon Prime has a 30-day free trial available, you can potentially even watch all that glorious footy without having to pay a thing.

Keep reading to discover more about Amazon Prime Video's coverage of the Boxing Day football schedule. We'll tell you who's playing, how much it costs to sign up, what devices you can watch on and how to live stream Premier League soccer from abroad if you happen to be away this Christmas.

How to live stream Boxing Day Premier League for FREE

As we say, Amazon offers all new customers a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime. You can then cancel the free trial easily and you won't be charged a single penny. It really is that easy: sign up for free trial, enjoy Boxing Day Premier League football for free, cancel trial. Anyone with a membership also gets totally free shipping at Amazon - handy if you were hoping to rinse the Amazon Boxing day sales - as well as access to exclusive member-only discounts, Prime Music and the thousands of other films and TV shows on Prime Video. And if you're a student, the deal is even better. That's because Amazon is currently offering you a free six-month Amazon Prime trial. If you've already used your trial (and haven't got anybody else in the household who might be able to get one this time *nudge nudge*), then you're looking at £7.99 for that Prime membership. At less than a pound per game, that's still pretty great value - especially if you try and binge as many movies and box-sets as possible in that month. The games can be watched live on any device that Amazon Prime Video can be run on via app or by a web browser. That means that computers, tablets, phones, TVs, set-top-boxes, video game consoles and more can be used to watch the Premier League football games.

How to watch a Premier League live stream from abroad

Have you decided to spend Christmas in a hotter clime this year, and are now wondering how on Earth you can watch ALL the football? Try to stream via your Prime Video account and you'll soon discover that it's geo-blocked. Bummer.

So that you don't miss out, you could try using a VPN – or Virtual Private Network – which allows you to change the IP address of your laptop or mobile so that you appear to be back in your home country. It's encrypted, making it a safer way to navigate the web as well. Thanks to its speed, security and simplicity to use, we'd recommend ExpressVPN as our first choice. Indeed, we like it so much, we gave it a coveted T3 Award!

ExpressVPN has the benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and let's you watch on five devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc and you'll also get 49% off and 3 months FREE if you sign up to an annual plan. Check out ExpressVPN Once it's been downloaded and installed, open the app and select a UK server location (it's super easy) and then fire up Prime Video on your laptop, tablet or mobile and off you go!

Throughout Boxing Day, from 12:30pm GMT right through to 8:00pm, Amazon Prime Video is streaming nine Premier League fixtures. Then, following the nine-game Premier League football feast on Boxing Day, Amazon Prime Video is serving up one more big match a day later.

Boxing Day, December 26

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton | Game time: 12:30pm

Aston Villa vs Norwich | Game time: 3:00pm

Bournemouth vs Arsenal | Game time: 3:00pm

Chelsea vs Southampton | Game time: 3:00pm

Crystal Palace vs West Ham | Game time: 3:00pm

Everton vs Burnley | Game time: 3:00pm

Sheffield United vs Watford | Game time: 3:00pm

Manchester United vs Newcastle | Game time: 5:30pm

Leicester vs Liverpool | Game time: 8:00pm

Friday, December 27

Wolves vs Manchester City | Game time: 7:45pm