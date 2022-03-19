How to live stream Middlesbrough vs Chelsea online and watch FA Cup football from anywhere

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Giant killers Middlesbrough will be aiming for another high-profile scalp this afternoon, as they take on Premier League crisis club Chelsea in this tasty-looking FA Cup quarter-final. Read on for your full guide to getting an Middlesbrough vs Chelsea live stream and watch FA Cup football from anywhere.

Championship side Boro have already knocked out big guns Man United and Tottenham on their way to this last eight clash and will have extra special home advantage over the Blues today.

Matters off the field have so far failed to knock Thomas Tuchel's side off their stride, but could the current turmoil contribute to an FA Cup shock this afternoon?

We've got all the info on how to live stream Middlesbrough vs Chelsea online no matter where you are in the world. And if you're abroad right now and unable to access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass those geo-restrictions.

What time is the Middlesbrough vs Chelsea live stream kick-off?

This FA Cup quarter-final clash between Middlesbrough vs Chelsea takes place at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough on Saturday, March 19.

The match is set to kick-off at 5.15pm GMT local time, with coverage in the UK starting on BBC One at 4.50pm GMT. Around the globe, it's an 1.15pm ET / 10.15am PT / 4.15am AEDT kick-off.

How to live stream Middlesbrough vs Chelsea online in the UK for free

In the UK, this year's FA live broadcasts are being split between the BBC and ITV. You can live stream Middlesbrough vs Chelsea on BBC One, with rugby fans able to catch the game coverage from 4.50pm GMT, with kick-off at 5.15pm GMT. BBC One is free-to-air and you can watch online with its on-demand platform, iPlayer. This means you can live stream Middlesbrough vs Chelsea on a number of devices including:

Desktop: Windows, Mac

Windows, Mac Mobiles: iOS, Android

iOS, Android Streaming devices: Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Now TV

Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Now TV Consoles: Xbox One, Xbox One S, Nvidia Shield

Xbox One, Xbox One S, Nvidia Shield Smart TVs: Samsung TV (2012 and later), FreeSat, YouView (BT, Talk Talk, Sony), Freeview Play, Virgin V6 Box

How to live stream Middlesbrough vs Chelsea if you're abroad

If you're out of the country for this weekend's FA Cup action, you can still get access to a live stream - simply use the best VPN around to avoid geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of BBC iPlayer, ESPN Plus and SportsNet when you're overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop onto a server within the US or UK (or anywhere else, depending on where your streaming provider is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

How to live stream Middlesbrough vs Chelsea FA Cup Quarter-Final online in the US

Streaming service ESPN Plus has exclusive rights to show a massive 79 live matches during this year's competition in the the US, including today's game at the Riverside, with kick-off for this game set for 1.15pm ET / 10.15am PT Stateside.

ESPN Plus will set you back just $6.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its suite of apps for mobile, TV , games consoles and more.

If you're already a ESPN Plus subscriber, but you're abroad right now, don't forget that you can still tune in like you're at home with the help of a good VPN.

No matter which corner of the world you're tuning in from, there's an FA quarter-final live stream for you.

Pay-TV network Sportsnet has got footy fans in Canada covered. Sportsnet is available on most Canadian cable packages. Customers will be able to head over to Sportsnet Now and pick up a Middlesbrough vs Chelsea live stream. Kick-off is at 1.15pm ET / 10.15am PT kick-off.

For those willing to stay up very late Down Under, the great news is that free-to-air channel Channel 10 has the rights to show this FA Cup clash in Australia. That means you'll be able to watch this game online via the network's streaming service 10Play without paying a cent. Kick-off is set for 4.15am AEDT on Sunday morning.

New Zealanders can live stream select FA Cup matches via pay TV platform Sky Sport, including this big game. If you're a subscriber you can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. Kick-off for Middlesbrough vs Liverpool is at 6.15am NZDT on Sunday morning.

