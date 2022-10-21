How to live stream Everton vs Crystal Palace and watch Premier League online from anywhere

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The pressure is on Frank Lampard as Everton welcome Crystal Palace to Goodison Park on Saturday, with the Toffees looking to arrest a run of three straight defeats. Patrick Viera's Eagles are likely to provide another tough task for the hosts, with the South London side on something of a high after coming from behind to beat Wolves at home in midweek. Keep reading for your full guide to getting a Everton vs Crystal Palace live stream and watching the Premier League game online from anywhere.

Currently one point off the relegation zone, Everton can at least draw encouragement from the fact that they are unbeaten in each of their last seven home encounters with Palace, including last season's crucial 3-2 home win back in May which went some way to helping the Merseysiders escape relegation.

Despite their defeat to Newcastle on Wednesday, Lampard did receive a boost in that match with star striker Calvert-Lewin lasting for 73 minutes in his comeback from injury and looks likely to retain his place in the starting line up in front of Neal Maupay.

Palace will meanwhile be without the injured quintet of James McArthur, Chris Richards, Nathaniel Clyne, Nathan Ferguson, and Jack Butland.

We've got all the info on how to live stream Everton vs Crystal Palace from anywhere. And if you're out of the country, you can always use a VPN to bypass any geo-restrictions (opens in new tab).

Everton vs Crystal Palace kick-off time

The Everton vs Crystal Palace game is being played at Goodison Park and kicks off at 3pm BST on Saturday, October 22.

That makes it a 10am ET / 7am PT start in the US. It'll be a late night for Premier League fans in Australia, with the game starting at 1am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning.

How to live stream Everton vs Crystal Palace if you're abroad

If you're out of the country right now, you can still get access to a live stream - simply drop a shoulder and a shimmy, and use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of FuboTV or Optus Sport when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within the US or Australia (or anywhere else for that matter, depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

Can you watch Everton vs Crystal Palace in the UK?

Unfortunately, no broadcasters are showing Everton vs Crystal Palace in the UK. However, there are plenty of games on TV on Saturday, with BT Sport (opens in new tab) showing Nottingham Forest v Liverpool in the lunchtime kick-off at 12.30pm. Sky Sports (opens in new tab) are meanwhile showing Chelsea v Man United at 5.30pm. If you aren't in the country right now, using a VPN (opens in new tab) will allow you to tune in just like you would if you were at home.

How to live stream Everton vs Crystal Palace anywhere else in the world

If you're looking to tune in from elsewhere, there's a Everton vs Crystal Palace live stream for you that'll let you catch all the action from Goodison Park.

The game is being shown on USA Network in the US. If you don't have the channel on cable, OTT streaming service FuboTV (opens in new tab) includes it along with NBC and CNBC, which are also showing EPL soccer this season. A subscription costs $69.99 per month after a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). Kick-off is scheduled for 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday morning.

Those timings also apply in Canada, where you can tune in on FuboTV (opens in new tab), which is live streaming every game of the Premier League season. A subscription costs $24.99 a month or $199.99 for a year.

Fans based in Australia can watch Everton vs Crystal Palace at 1am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning on Optus Sport (opens in new tab), which costs $24.99 per month and is showing every single game this season.

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and watch a Everton vs Crystal Palace live stream as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.