How to live stream Euro 2020 for FREE and watch every game from anywhere on Earth

A year later than originally scheduled, the 2020 edition of Europe's biggest carnival of footy action is now upon us. Read on for your full guide to watching a live stream of every Euro 2020 game for free online from anywhere.

From Marco Van Basten's impossible volley to Gazza's dentist's chair celebrations against Scotland, the European Championships are a tournament that rarely fails to deliver memorable footballing moments.

Set to be played in eleven different cities across the continent, Gareth's Southgate's young England side come into the tournament as the bookie's favorites, with emerging stars like Phil Foden and Jack Grealish looking to land the Three Lions their first major triumph since the 1966 World Cup.

The Euro's can nevertheless throw up a surprise, as perfectly demonstrated by shock triumphs for Denmark in 1992 and Greece in 2004, and in-form Turkey could provide a decent outside bet as the tournament's dark horses.

We've got all the info on how to live stream every Euro 2020 match for free from anywhere. And if you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass any geo-restrictions.

Euro 2020: When and where

Running from 11th June until 11th July, Euro 2020 marks the first time that the tournament will be played across multiple locations across the continent, with matches set to be played in London, Rome, Munich, Baku, St Petersburg, Budapest, Bucharest, Amsterdam, Seville, Glasgow and Copenhagen.

For a full schedule of Euro 2020 fixtures and timings, head to the bottom of this page.

How to live stream Euro 2020 matches if you're abroad

If you're out of the country during Euro 2020, you can still get access to a live stream of every match by making use of our best rated VPN to get past those geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, ESPN or Optus Sports when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within the US or UK (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

ExpressVPN is the champ of VPN providers with its excellent speed, plethora of security features, and, of course, its ability to unlock geo-restricted content, gets us the best seat in the house for Euro 2020 matches.

How to watch Euro 2020: live stream every match for FREE in the UK

The great news for viewers in the UK is that you can watch Euro 2020 for free live on the BBC and ITV, or by using the BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub streaming apps. The divvy-up between the two terrestrial services sees ITV with the rights to 27 games including the much- anticipated clash between England and Scotland at Wembley, while the BBC has the rights to 25 games including the first and second pick of the games at the last 16 and quarter-final stages. Both networks are free-to-air, though you should have a valid UK TV license, and you can watch coverage online via streaming platforms BBC iPlayerand ITV Hub. Welsh language station S4C will also be showing select matches live, including all of Wales' group stage games, with the channel's coverage also available to stream online via BBC iPlayer This means you can live stream Euro 2020 games on a number of devices, including smart TVs, laptops, smartphones, tablets and games consoles. If you aren't in the country during Euro 2020, using a VPN will allow you to watch every match just like you would if you were at home.

How to live stream Euro 2020 anywhere else in the world

Regardless of where you're tuning in from, you'll be able to live stream every match of the 2020 Euros, with a large number of countries having access to free coverage of the tournament.

Soccer fans in the US are well served with ESPN and ABC sharing the rights to air Euro 2020. If you're a subscriber to either network as part of your cable package, you can stream all the action via the ESPN and ABC websites.

Don't have cable? Then check out over-the-top streaming service FuboTV which carries a host of premium TV channels including ESPN and ABC. Better still, if you're a new subscribers you can take advantage of a free 7-day trial. After the trial ends, the service will set you back $65 a month for 120 channels.

Canadian footy fans, where you watch all the action via TSN and French-language channel TVA Sports. Both networks will let you watch games online, too - either by registering with details of your pay TV provider, or by signing up for a standalone streaming package.

TSN Direct streaming service is priced at $7.99 a day or $19.99 a month and can be purchased by anyone - regardless of whether you have the channel as part of a pay TV package in the country or not, while TVA Sports Direct is also perfect for cord-cutting Canadians, costing just $19.99 a month.

Fans based in Australia can watch all 51 matches of Euro 2020 live via Optus Sport.

You can stream Optus's coverage via mobile and tablet with the network's app, while cord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV.

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and watch a Euro 2020 live stream as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.



VPN - standing for virtual private network - offers security and anonymity as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders.

- offers security and anonymity as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders. As a part of that, you can also switch your IP address , which identifies your location.

, which identifies your location. Most VPNs offer a list of locations where its servers are based to join. Connecting to them switches your IP to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then access content locked to that country .

to join. to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then . When it comes to finding a VPN, you should make sure you find the best one that's suitable for your chosen device , with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac, VPN for Android smartphones, an iPad VPN, and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs.

, with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac, VPN for Android smartphones, an iPad VPN, and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs. Once you've made the decision for the most suitable VPN for your device and your means for using a VPN, sign-up and install it .

. To live stream Euro 2020 matches, all you need to do is select a country showing matches from its list of available servers and connect . You'll then be able to hop over geo-restrictions, with the likes of BBC iPlayer and ESPN opening its online gates to you.

. You'll then be able to hop over geo-restrictions, with the likes of BBC iPlayer and ESPN opening its online gates to you. We also want to ensure your money is well spent, so we would recommend going for a VPN that offers a risk free trial. ExpressVPN is one of many providers that has a 30-day money back guarantee.

Euro 2020: Full fixture list - times and venues

All times shown in CET:

GROUP STAGE

Friday 11 June

Group A: Turkey vs Italy (9pm, Rome)

Saturday 12 June

Group A: Wales vs Switzerland (3pm, Baku)

Group B: Denmark vs Finland (6pm, Copenhagen)

Group B: Belgium vs Russia (9pm, St Petersburg)



Sunday 13 June

Group D: England vs Croatia (3pm, London)

Group C: Austria vs North Macedonia (6pm, Bucharest)

Group C: Netherlands vs Ukraine (9pm, Amsterdam)

Monday 14 June

Group D: Scotland vs Czech Republic (3pm Glasgow)

Group E: Poland vs Slovakia (6pm, St Petersburg)

Group E: Spain vs Sweden (9pm, Seville)

Tuesday 15 June

Group F: Hungary vs Portugal (6pm, Budapest)

Group F: France vs Germany (9pm, Munich)

Wednesday 16 June

Group B: Finland vs Russia (3pm, St Petersburg)

Group A: Turkey vs Wales (6pm, Baku)

Group A: Italy vs Switzerland (9pm, Rome)

Thursday 17 June

Group C: Ukraine vs North Macedonia (3pm, Bucharest)

Group B: Denmark vs Belgium (6pm, Copenhagen)

Group C: Netherlands vs Austria (9pm, Amsterdam)

Friday 18 June

Group E: Sweden vs Slovakia (3pm, St Petersburg)

Group D: Croatia vs Czech Republic (6pm, Glasgow)

Group D: England vs Scotland (9pm, London)

Saturday 19 June

Group F: Hungary vs France (3pm, Budapest)

Group F: Portugal vs Germany (6pm, Munich)

Group E: Spain vs Poland (9pm, Seville)

Sunday 20 June

Group A: Italy vs Wales (6pm, Rome)

Group A: Switzerland vs Turkey (6pm, Baku)

Monday 21 June

Group C: North Macedonia vs Netherlands (6pm, Amsterdam)

Group C: Ukraine vs Austria (6pm, Bucharest)

Group B: Russia vs Denmark (9pm, Copenhagen)

Group B: Finland vs Belgium (9pm, St Petersburg)

Tuesday 22 June

Group D: Czech Republic vs England (9pm, London)

Group D: Croatia vs Scotland (9pm, Glasgow)

Wednesday 23 June

Group E: Slovakia vs Spain (6pm, Seville)

Group E: Sweden vs Poland (6pm, St Petersburg)

Group F: Germany vs Hungary (9pm, Munich)

Group F: Portugal v France (9pm, Budapest)

KNOCKOUT PHASE:

Round of 16

Saturday 26 June

1: 2A vs 2B (6pm, Amsterdam)

2: 1A vs 2C (9pm, London)

Sunday 27 June

3: 1C vs 3D/E/F 6pm, Budapest)

4: 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (9pm, Seville)

Monday 28 June

5: 2D vs 2E (6pm, Copenhagen)

6: 1F vs 3A/B/C (9pm, Bucharest)

Tuesday 29 June

7: 1D vs 2F (6pm, London)

8: 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (9pm, Glasgow)

Quarter-finals

Friday 2 July

QF1: Winner 6 vs Winner 5 (6pm, St Petersburg)

QF2: Winner 4 vs Winner 2 (9pm, Munich)

Saturday 3 July

QF3: Winner 3 vs Winner 1 (6pm, Baku)

QF4: Winner 8 vs Winner 7 (9pm, Rome)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 6 July

SF1: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1 (9pm, London)

Wednesday 7 July

SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3 (9pm, London)

Euro 2020 Final

Sunday 11 July

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (9pm, London)