How to live stream England vs Wales for FREE and from anywhere on Earth in the Six Nations 2020

With only France maintaining a 100% record in this year's Six Nations, it feels like the tournament is still wide open - even with only two games left. That's certainly the attitude that the players (and supporters) of England will have as they meet old rivals Wales at Twickenham today. And you can watch every minute from wherever you are around the world with this handy England vs Wales live stream guide.

England's tournament started off disastrously, losing convincingly to the rampant French. An attritional victory over Scotland at a weather-beaten Murrayfield followed, before they got their mojo back with a rip-roaring win over Ireland a fortnight ago. Flying winger Anthony Watson returns from injury to bolster Eddie Jones's attacking options, while prop Mako Vunipola has made himself unavailable - he'll be in Coronavirus-related quarantine this weekend.

Unlike the hosts, Wales started the 2020 Six Nations with a resounding win at home to Italy. But since that, last year's Grand Slam winners have slumped to defeats to Ireland and, yes, France. The chances of retaining the trophy have gone, but the Welsh will never pass up the opportunity of bloodying England's nose. And coach Wayne Pivac will be desperate for his players to give him his first notable win in charge.

So read on to discover how to get an England vs Wales live stream for FREE – it doesn't even matter where in the world you happen to be. And we have more information on the time you'll need to be watching in different corners of the globe below.

When is England vs Wales in the Six Nations 2020?

After the postponement of Ireland's game with Italy, rugby fans will have to wait until 4.45pm GMT for their first taste of international rugby this weekend. That's when kick-off is due at Twickenham for this crucial clash between England and Wales.

Live stream England vs Wales online for FREE in the UK

Rugby is still on free-to-air TV in the UK (for now, at least) and ITV is your destination of choice if you're wanting to settle down for a Saturday evening of international rugby. The coverage for this game starts at 3.50pm today, with kick-off due at 4.45pm sharp. If you want to watch online rather than on TV then get straight over to the ITV hub, which will also be showing the action. You can download the app to your Android or iOS mobile or tablet as well. And there are also hub apps available for media streamers such as Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast and Xbox.

How to watch 2020 Six Nations from anywhere else in the world

Unfortunately, if you're outside the UK this weekend and try to watch that ITV coverage, then you'll be initially out of luck as it will be geo-blocked. That means you can't watch it outside of the home country due to rights reasons. But there's a handy little trick you can use to get around that, using a Virtual Private Network.

More commonly known as a VPN (you've probably already heard of them), the software allows you to virtually change your IP address to a server in another country so you appear to be in a completely different location. It's encrypted, making it also a safer way to navigate the web. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend T3 Award winning ExpressVPN as the best option currently available.

ExpressVPN has the benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on loads of devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc and you'll also get 3 months FREE if you sign up to an annual plan. Check out Express VPN Once it's been downloaded and installed, open the app and select a UK server location (it's super easy) and then head over to TVPlayer.com at 4.45pm GMT / 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT / 3.45am AEDT in time to live stream the match.

Where else has an England vs Wales live stream?

We can see why you'd want to watch the familiar old UK coverage while you're away on holiday or abroad on business, but the Six Nations is being shown all over the world (albeit, not necessarily for free), such as the RugbyPass in 35+ destinations across, Europe, Asia and Australasia.

Specifically, we have listed the official broadcasters for the Australia, New Zealand, the US and Canada as follows:

Watch the rugby in Australia and New Zealand

Expat? Or just want to see what those Northern hemisphere teams are up to? Then you'll want to grab beIN Sport. It costs around $20 a month, but there is the benefit of a FREE TWO WEEK TRIAL. And if you sign up and then want to watch from overseas, then don't forget about the VPN route as outlined above. Then all you need to figure out is how to stay awake/get up in time to watch for the 3.45am AEDT/4.45am NZDT kick-off time!

Watch the rugby in the US

NBC is the official Six Nations broadcaster in the US, with the likes of Fubo and Sling TV offering shorter subscription services if you don't want to commit to cable. You'll need to subscribe to NBC Sports Gold for the most extensive live coverage without any commercial breaks. Kick-off is 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT.

Watch the rugby in Canada

If you're a big sport fan in Canada, then you probably already know about the DAZN streaming service, which is picking up a growing roster of sport rights. It's showing all the Six Nations this year. And, if you just want to give it a try, then there's a 30-day FREE TRIAL to get stuck into, too!