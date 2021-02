How to live stream England vs Italy Six Nations for FREE and from anywhere today

A much-changed home side will be looking to get back to winning ways at Twickenham on Saturday - read our guide below to getting an England vs Italy live stream and you won't miss a single ruck of this crucial Six Nations match.

Having kicked off their campaign in the worst way possible with a damaging 6-11 Calcutta Cup defeat at home to Scotland, coach Eddie Jones will be hoping the return of Mako Vunipola from injury may help to galvanise his troops.

The talismanic prop is one of five England changes for this clash, which also sees George Ford back at 10 and Owen Farrell moved to centre, with Bristol tighthead Kyle Sinckler and Exeter Chiefs hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie also drafted in.

Defeat to France last weekend meanwhile stretched Italy’s dreadful run of defeats to 28 straight losses in the Six Nations, with the prospect of facing a wounded England side unlikely to see that unwanted streak ending.

We've got all the info on how to live stream England vs Italy no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Where can I live stream England vs Italy in the UK?

Catch the second weekend of Six Nation fixtures with the England vs Italy live stream available to watch on ITV1 and online on ITV Hub, taking place at Twickenham.

What time can I live stream England vs Italy in the Six Nations?

Eddie Jones' second match of their Six Nations 2021 campaign takes place on Saturday, February 13 at Twickenham.

England vs Italy is all set to kick-off at 2.15pm GMT with coverage starting on ITV1 at 1.30pm GMT in the UK. Around the globe, that's a 9.15am ET / 6.15am PST / 1.15am AEDT (Sunday) start.

How to live stream England vs Italy in the UK

In the UK, Six Nations fixtures will be split between the BBC and ITV. You can live stream England vs Italy on ITV1, with rugby fans able to catch all the game coverage starting from 1.30pm GMT.

ITV is free-to-air and you can watch online across a variety of devices, too, with its on-demand platform, ITVHub. This means you can live stream England vs Italy on a number of devices including:

Desktop: Windows, Mac

Windows, Mac Mobiles: iOS, Android

iOS, Android Streaming devices: Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Now TV

Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Now TV Consoles: Xbox One, Xbox One S, Nvidia Shield

Xbox One, Xbox One S, Nvidia Shield Smart TVs: Samsung TV (2012 and later), FreeSat, YouView (BT, Talk Talk, Sony), Freeview Play, Virgin V6 Box

How to live stream England vs Italy if you're abroad

If you're out of the country for the opening weekend of the Six Nations 2021, you can still get access to a live stream - simply use the best VPN around to avoid geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of ITV, NBC and DAZN when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy VPN, you can hop onto a server within the US or UK (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

ExpressVPN is our pick of VPN providers - With its consistent high speeds, and wealth of security features, alongside its ability to unlock geo-restricted content, you can live stream this weekend's rugby with ExpressVPN. Better still, it offers new customers a 30-day money back guarantee, allowing you to give it a go and find out if it's actually the service for you before you well and truly part with your hard-earned dollar. Better still, right now you can save 49% and receive an additional 3 months with your plan for free. - Try out ExpressVPN 100% risk free to live stream Six Nations rugby.





How to live stream England vs Italy Six Nations in the US

As with last year's tournament, NBC Sports has nabbed exclusive rights to show Six Nations 2021 rugby matches live in the the US, with kick-off in the US at 11.45am ET / 8.45am PST.

While in previous years you would have needed to lay out around $80 for an NBC Sports Gold Rugby Pass, the arrival of NBC's new streaming platform Peacock has seen Gold Rugby Pass absorbed into the new service.

Peacock will set you back just $4.99 a month for its ad-supported service, with the a 7-day free trial to get you started. As well as giving you access to live Six Nations coverage, it also offers Premiership Rugby and Heineken Champions Cup action, as well as a ton of premium sports coverage, TV shows, and movies. Alternatively, you can pay a $10 a month for commercial-free coverage.

If you're already a Peacock subscriber, but are abroad during the 2021 Six Nations, don't forget that you can still tune in like you're at home with the help of a good VPN.

How to live stream England vs Italy Six Nations anywhere else in the world

No matter which corner of the world you find yourself in, you'll be able to watch an England vs Italy Six Nations live stream.

If you're an optimistic Azzurri fan and fancy watching the game, DMAX are the Italian Six Nations broadcasters. The free-to-air network will also be live streaming matches via its Dplay online portal, with the action at Twickenham set to kick off at 3.15pm CET.

It's good news for those looking to tune in from Ireland, as free-to-air terrestrial channel Virgin Media One will be broadcasting each match. You can watch online for free using Virgin Media Player - or via its TV Anywhere app.

For rugby fans in Canada, sports streaming service DAZN has you covered. DAZN are currently offering a free 30 day trial. If you decide to keep DAZN thereafter, you'll pay $20 per month or an annual subscription of $150, which gets you loads more sporting action, including every NFL game, Premier League and Champions League soccer, and much more.

For those willing to wake up at an unsociable hour Down Under, subscription service beIN Sports will be showing England vs Italy in Australia , along with every other game of the 2021 Six Nations. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee, or subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription. There is also the option of trying Foxtel's streaming-only platform, Kayo Sports, which also airs Six Nations matches. Kick-off is at 1.15am AEDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

New Zealanders can live stream all of this year's Six Nation matches, including this match with the help of pay TV platform Sky Sport. If you're a subscriber you can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. pick-off for Kiwis is at 3.15am NZST.

French fans looking to tune into this first match of Round 2 need to head to free-to-air channel France 2, while in Italy DMAX are the Italian Six Nations broadcasters. Also free-to-air you can also live stream matches via its Dplay online portal. The game starts at 3.15pm CET in France and Italy, respecitvely.

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and live stream England vs Italy at the Six Nations as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.

VPN - standing for virtual private network - offers security and anomality as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders.

- offers security and anomality as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders. As a part of that, you can also switch your IP address , which identifies your location.

, which identifies your location. Most VPNs offer a list of locations where its servers are based to join. Connecting to them switches your IP to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then access content locked to that country .

to join. to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then . When it comes to finding a VPN, you should make sure you find the best one that's suitable for your chosen device , with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac, VPN for Android smartphones, an iPad VPN, and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs.

, with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac, VPN for Android smartphones, an iPad VPN, and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs. Once you've made the decision for the most suitable VPN for your device and your means for using a VPN, sign-up and install it .

. To live stream England vs Italy, all you need to do is select a UK server from its list of available servers and connect . You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions with the likes of BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub opening its online gates to you.

. You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions with the likes of BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub opening its online gates to you. We also want to ensure your money is well spent, so we would recommend going for a VPN that offers a risk free trial. ExpressVPN is one of many providers that has a 30-day money back guarantee.

