How to live stream England vs Ireland for FREE and from anywhere in the Six Nations 2020

In what's turning out to be one of the most open and interesting Six Nations tournaments in years, today sees a huge England vs Ireland rugby union clash at Twickenham. With the visitors shooting for a Grand Slam and hosts trying to rediscover their World Cup mojo, we can see why you'd want to know how to get an England vs Ireland live stream (and from anywhere on Earth).

England were shocked by a buoyant French team in week one of this year's Six Nations, before steadying the ship with an attritional victory over Scotland at a weather-beaten Murrayfield a fortnight ago. With the green army in front of his players this weekend, Eddie Jones will be hoping for something of the performance that carried England to a dominating 57-15 win at the same ground in the run-up to last year's World Cup - he really needs a statement victory today.

If the hosts' World Cup was memorable, Ireland's was one to forget. Never convincing in the group stage, they were obliterated by the All Blacks in the quarter-final. But beating Six Nations champions Wales in game week two will be a massive fillip and coach Andy Farrell has already announced an unchanged XV to face an England side captained by his son Owen.

When is England vs Ireland in the six nations?

3pm GMT is the time you need to be in front of your TV, laptop or mobile device and ready to watch England take on Ireland this afternoon. So read on to discover how to get an England vs Ireland live stream for FREE – it doesn't even matter where in the world you happen to be. Although obviously don't wait till 3pm your time if you live in New Zealand, for instance.

Live stream England vs Ireland online for FREE in the UK

ITV is your destination of choice if you're in the UK and wanting to settle down for a Sunday afternoon of international rugby. The coverage for this game starts at 2.10pm GMT today, with kick-off due at 3pm sharp. If you want to watch online rather than on TV then get straight over to the ITV hub, which will also be showing the action. You can download the app to your Android or iOS mobile or tablet as well. And there are also hub apps available for media streamers such as Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast and Xbox.

How to watch 2020 Six Nations from anywhere else in the world

Unfortunately, if you're outside the UK this weekend and try to watch that ITV coverage, then you'll be initially out of luck as it will be geo-blocked. That means you can't watch it outside of the home country due to rights reasons. But there's a handy little trick you can use to get around that, using a Virtual Private Network.

More commonly known as a VPN (you've probably already heard of them), the software allows you to virtually change your IP address to a server in another country so you appear to be in a completely different location. It's encrypted, making it also a safer way to navigate the web. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend T3 Award winning ExpressVPN as the best option currently available.

ExpressVPN has the benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on loads of devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc and you'll also get 3 months FREE if you sign up to an annual plan. Check out Express VPN Once it's been downloaded and installed, open the app and select a UK server location (it's super easy) and then head over to TVPlayer.com at 3pm GMT / 10am ET / 7am PT / 2am AEDT in time to live stream the match.

Where else has an England vs Ireland live stream?

We can see why you'd want to watch the familiar old UK coverage while you're away on holiday or abroad on business, but the Six Nations is being shown all over the world (albeit, not necessarily for free), such as the RugbyPass in 35+ destinations across, Europe, Asia and Australasia.

Specifically, we have listed the official broadcasters for the Australia, New Zealand, the US and Canada as follows:

Watch the rugby in Australia and New Zealand

Expat? Or just want to see what those Northern hemisphere teams are up to? Then you'll want to grab beIN Sport. It costs around $20 a month, but there is the benefit of a FREE TWO WEEK TRIAL. And if you sign up and then want to watch from overseas, then don't forget about the VPN route as outlined above. Then all you need to figure out is how to stay awake/get up in time to watch for the 2am AEDT/3am NZDT kick-off time!

Watch the rugby in the US

NBC is the official Six Nations broadcaster in the US, with the likes of Fubo and Sling TV offering shorter subscription services if you don't want to commit to cable. You'll need to subscribe to NBC Sports Gold for the most extensive live coverage without any commercial breaks. Kick-off is 10am ET / 7am PT.

Watch the rugby in Canada

If you're a big sport fan in Canada, then you probably already know about the DAZN streaming service, which is picking up a growing roster of sport rights. It's showing all the Six Nations this year. And, if you just want to give it a try, then there's a 30-day FREE TRIAL to get stuck into, too!