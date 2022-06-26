How to get a Simba mattress for under £250

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

We rate Simba's range amongst the very best mattresses you can buy, but they can be a bit of an investment. Over the past few years, the brand has been steadily adding ever-fancier mattresses to its lineup, with the price tags increasing with every new layer added, culminating in the 10-tiered Simba Hybrid Luxe, which will set you back over £2k at RRP for a double. While it really is an excellent mattress, not everyone has that kind of cash to spend, especially these days.

The Simba Hybrid Essential, added in spring 2022 and being reviewed as we speak, remedied the situation a bit, but it was still a fair bit pricier than other brands' 'budget' options (even if you throw a Simba mattress sale into the mix). Now, we've spotted two new options on the Simba site, and this time they really are wallet-friendly. As in, they'll get you a Simba mattress for under £250.

Option #1: go for the new foam-only model

First up, there's a new mattress in the range, and even at full price it's cheap. Prices for the new Simba Premium Foam mattress (opens in new tab) start at £335 for a Single, and in the current sale, that drops to £217.75, and you can get a Super King for £328.25, which is basically unheard of.

This is a foam-only model, but it uses the same tech and materials as you'll find in the Hybrids (just no springs). The design is straightforward: a breathable, knitted cover sits on top of an open-cell foam layer, which sits on top of a high-density foam base.

Note, this isn't memory foam, so you won't get that quicksand feeling that many memory foams create. It's also designed to offer comfort specifically without trapping body heat. While we haven't tested this exact model, assuming it's the same foam that's used in Simba's other offerings, we're pretty confident it'll deliver on this promise (we've had good experiences with the other mattresses in the range – head to our Simba Hybrid Pro review for an example). The base is also zoned to deliver extra support exactly where it's needed, so there's extra pressure relief under the shoulders and lower lumbar.

Not sold on that option, and want one of the fancier models? Read on for money-saving option #2...

(Image credit: Simba)

Option #2: shop Simba's new certified refurbished range

Certified refurbished is a pretty big thing in the tech world, but it's an approach that's gaining more widespread popularity. The likes of ebay sell some certified refurbished mattresses, but now you can buy them direct from Simba, at around 70% off RRP (opens in new tab).

The mattresses go through a pretty stringent refurbing process, too: they're tested to make sure they're in the best condition, any component that doesn't come up to scratch is replaced by a new part, and everything is cleaned or sanitised "to hospital standards". It looks like this section is made up mainly of mattresses that people have returned during their free trial period – which is fair; everyone has different preferences when it comes to sleep – so it's a win on the sustainability front, too. The whole range is included, which means you can get even Simba's priciest, most advanced models for an incredibly low price.