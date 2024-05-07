Hosting this summer? Grab a SodaStream for half price on Amazon

For the past 120 years, SodaStream has become well known for its home carbonation systems. Whether you’re a sparkling water fan or not, SodaStream’s portfolio of fizzy water makers turn your tap water into exciting carbonated beverages, just with the touch of a button. 

Well, if you're wondering whether you should buy a SodaStream or not, let this latest piece of news make the decision for you. Amazon has reduced the entire SodaStream range by up to 50%, making it the perfect time to grab a bargain. Not only has the SodaStream Terra been slashed by a massive 47%, there are also savings on the SodaStream E-Terra, SodaStream Art and SodaStream Duo. 

Take a look for yourself: 

SodaStream Terra:&nbsp;was £109.99, now £57.99 at Amazon (save £52)

SodaStream Terra: was £109.99, now £57.99 at Amazon (save £52)
Save 47% with the SodaStream Terra - brand new to SodaStream's range! Available in white also, it comes with a 60 litre pink ‘Quick Connect’ gas cylinder and a 1 litre dishwasher safe bottle which is BPA free. The perfect starter kit for making your own fizzy drinks at home!

View Deal
SodaStream Art:&nbsp;was £139.99, now £69.99 at Amazon (save £57)

SodaStream Art: was £139.99, now £69.99 at Amazon (save £57)
There's a massive 50% saving on this SodaStream Art! Also available in white for £79.99, it includes a 60 litre gas cylinder and a 1 litre dishwasher safe, BPA free bottle.

View Deal
SodaStream E-Terra:&nbsp;was £144.99, now £102.99 at Amazon (save £45)

SodaStream E-Terra: was £144.99, now £102.99 at Amazon (save £45)
Save 29% with the SodaStream E-Terra, the electric version of the SodaStream Terra! It includes a 1 litre BPA-free water bottle and 60 Litre Quick Connect Co2 Gas Cylinder. 

View Deal
SodaStream Duo:&nbsp;was £164.99, now £129.99 at Amazon (save £35)

SodaStream Duo: was £164.99, now £129.99 at Amazon (save £35)
Save 21% with the SodaStream Duo! It comes with a 60 L pink ‘Quick Connect’ gas cylinder, 1 litre dishwasher safe BPA-free plastic bottle and 1 litre dishwasher safe glass bottle/carafe.

View Deal

