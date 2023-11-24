Hoka Black Friday Sale is now live and it includes my all-time fave shoes from the brand

I've been a huge Hoka fan for years. As a matter of fact, one of the first running shoes I've ever reviewed for T3 was the Hoka Carbon X (back then, we used to call it Hoka One One Carbon X). Over the years, I tested many shoes from the brand, and I'm glad to see many of these popping up in the up to 50% off Hoka Black Friday sale this year.

Shop the Hoka Black Friday sale

The shoes I'm super excited to see among the best Black Friday deals from the brand is the strange-looking Tennine Hike GORE-TEX ( was £230 , now £160.99). It was – and still is – one of the most peculiar-looking performance footwear ever designed (bar the Mizuno Wave Duel Pro, also on offer right now). Interestingly, Hoka is keeping the shoes alive, so there must be people who like the look (and feel) of the boots.

You'll find tons more offers in the Hoka Black Friday sale; please find my favourites below. For more deals on shoes, check out my roundup of Saucony's Black Friday sale, as well as the best offers from Arc'teryx's Black Friday sale. Furthermore, I collected 11 running shoes under £100 that you should buy in the Black Friday sales. Not surprisingly, the most popular option in this latter guide is the Hoka Rocket X!

Hoka Anacapa Mid GORE-TEX (women's): was £160 , now £111.99 at Hoka

Sporting an equally impressive heel structure as the Tennine (maybe not quite as pronounced), this waterproof version of the versatile Anapaca features a Leather Working Group Gold-rated waterproof nubuck leather upper, gusseted tongue and recycled polyester materials in collar, mesh and laces. Save £48 now!

Hoka All-Day Hoodie: was £55 , now £26.99 at Hoka

I actually ordered this for myself just now because why not? This double-knit hoodie features a puff print graphic and elastic bungees on the back hem for adjustability. And it looks pretty snazzy, too!

Hoka Ora Luxe: was £60 , now £47.99 at Hoka

Recovery sliders are having a moment, with Hoka's Ora Luxe slider representing a more luxurious variety (it's in the name). Featuring an Ariaprene canopy with mesh, foam, and adjustable Velcro straps, it's comfy as hell, which helps when you need to rest your legs after gruelling training sessions.

Hoka Clifton 8 Men's Running Shoe: was £130 , now £90.99 at Hoka

I ran a 10k race in just over 40 minutes in the successor of these shoes, so I know how well they combine cushioning and responsiveness. Crafted with a lighter, more responsive midsole and the same ride characteristics, the Clifton 8 features a streamlined silhouette and updated upper made from engineered mesh. Under £100 now!

Hoka Carbon X 3 Men's Running Shoe: was £160 , now £95.99 at Hoka

Like going fast? Thanks to this Carbon X 3 deal, you'll be able to zoom through all your sessions and races without having to remortgage your house (looking at you, Nike Alphafly 2). Breathable engineered knit​, integrated knit tongue​ and CMEVA midsole with PROFLY construction​ work together in perfect harmony to push you forward, no matter what.