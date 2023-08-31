How to watch the Hisense IFA 2023 keynote presentation live

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Chinese television and appliance manufacturer Hisense will host a special keynote presentation at IFA in Berlin on Friday 1 September 2023.

The live event will focus on the future of tech rather than just Hisense's own products, and will be hosted by the company's president, Fisher Yu. You can watch it below.

When is the Hisense IFA keynote?

The Hisense keynote address will start at 11am CEST (local time for Berlin) on Friday 1 September 2023. It is scheduled to last for 25 minutes.

Here's when it'll start in other timezones:

US West Coast: 02:00 PT

02:00 PT US East Coast: 05:00 ET

05:00 ET UK: 10:00 BST

10:00 BST Central Europe: 11:00 CEST

11:00 CEST India (New Delhi): 14:30 IST

14:30 IST China (Beijing): 17:00 CST

17:00 CST Japan (Tokyo): 18:00 JST

18:00 JST South Korea (Seoul): 18:00 KST

18:00 KST Australia (Sydney): 19:00 AEST

How to watch the Hisense event

You can watch the Hisense IFA 2023 keynote live via the video near the top of this page.

Alternatively, it will be streamed on the official IFA Berlin YouTube channel and on LinkedIn.

Are you ready for the #Hisense #IFA2023 keynote livestream? From 11am(CEST) on September 1st, tune in and don’t miss “The Scenario-driven Future of Tech”.Join us at https://t.co/rKSRZp8zf5 or https://t.co/NzLmxuLCMvLet’s #GoTechAndBeyond! pic.twitter.com/zqEqaropPWAugust 30, 2023 See more

What to expect

We're not sure there will be any actual product announcements from Hisense during the presentation.

As it's an official IFA keynote, it will focus more on the future of technology and how the Chinese firm plans to keep one step ahead of emerging trends – especially when it comes to smarter devices and appliances.

"Mr Yu will talk about how Hisense adopts a scenario-driven approach and upgrades its products and services accordingly. He will also discuss the way that Hisense leverages its one-of-a-kind Screens, Operating System and Platform technical system to deliver premium services and products centering around users," it says in the marketing blurb.

T3 will be at IFA this week to bring you all the news and product information from the show floor. We'll also be going hands-on with plenty of the products that will be announced there, so check back with us often to keep up-to-date with the latest technologies.