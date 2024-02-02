Apple TV+ renews fan-favourite thriller for a second season

Apple TV+ has confirmed that one of its biggest hits of 2023 will return for a second season.

Idris Elba will return as Sam Nelson in Hijack season 2 and we couldn't be happier. There's no word yet on what perils he might face this time around, nor when it might be available on the streaming service, but the star claims that it will be "high octane".

Co-creators George Kay and Jim Field Smith (both of Criminal: UK fame) are writing the new series, but there are few other details as yet. Hopefully Max Beesley will return as detective Daniel O'Farrell, and we expect to see more of Nelson's family.

Other than that, all bets are off for now.

The first season ran for seven episodes and is currently available to watch on Apple TV+. It sees Elba as Sam Nelson caught up in a hijacking on board a flight to London, so he attempts to use his negotiating powers to deal with the potential terrorists. Not all is as it seems though.

If you've not watched it already, we suggest you do so as soon as possible. It is rated 88% by critics on Rotten Tomatoes and is jam-packed with twists and turns. It also leaves a few plot strands open at the end, just begging to be dealt with in season 2.

Not another Die Hard

One thing we're guaranteed with Hijack season 2 is that it won't be set on a plane again. Indeed, Elba suggested last year that he didn't just want to do a Die Hard: "I don’t want to put him on another hijack," he told Variety in June.

"I’m open to that character coming back. I think if people were compelled to like the character, then I’m in."

It seems enough really do. Elba will once again also serve as executive producer.