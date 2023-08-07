Will there be a Hijack season 2 – could Idris Elba return to Apple TV Plus?

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Apple TV+ is one of the best streaming services around and one of its best shows, Hijack, finally finished with a tense seventh episode first airing on Friday 4 August 2023. If you've not watched it yet, we thoroughly advise you go do so before reading on.

And, if you've not watched any of the Idris Elba-starring series at all, you should go do that straight away – yes, it really is that good!

Those still with us, be prepared for a few spoilers as we look into the possibility of the show returning and, if so, when that might be, Plus, we look at a couple of plot holes that could be filled by Hijack season 2.

So fasten your seatbelts, it's time to takeoff.

What is Hijack?

Hijack is a seven-part TV series that's exclusive to Apple TV+ – so it can be viewed with a TV+ subscription on Apple devices and the Apple TV app across games consoles, Smart TVs, and multiple TV streaming devices.

Created and written by the duo behind the Netflix police drama Criminal (UK, Germany, France and Spain), Jim Field Smith and George Kay, the show stars Idris Elba as Sam Nelson, a passenger caught up in the hijacking of flight KA29 from Dubai to London Heathrow.

(Image credit: Apple)

The plot, Nelson's unique skillset, and the hijackers' demands are revealed along the way, while the focus also shifts to other passengers on the same flight, plus actions on the ground. Max Beasley's detective Daniel O'Farrell and Eve Myles' flight controller Alice Sinclair also stand out amongst an already excellent cast.

Each episode is around 45 - 52 minutes long.

It was seemingly devised as a complete mini-series, but critical success and a few unanswered questions at the end have left the door open for a follow-up.

Will there be a Hijack Season 2?

WARNING: There be spoilers ahead!!!

Although the ending of Hijack is pretty conclusive, there's definitely a possibility that Idris Elba could return for a second season.

Indeed, executive producer Hakan Kousetta told Variety in an interview that talks are already underway on how to bring it back: "We've thought about it, obviously," he said.

"[It] is really challenging. It is something that you’re like, 'Wow, how would you do that and it not be completely ridiculous?' We talk about it — but yeah, we’ll have to wait and see. I’m never gonna say no."

Elba himself told Variety in June that he'd certainly be open for another run: "I'd like that," he revealed.

"But I just don’t want to put him on another hijack. I’m open to that character coming back. I think if people were compelled to like the character, then I’m in."

When could a Hijack season 2 appear on Apple TV+?

Considering the production team and Elba (who is also an executive producer on the show) are yet to find a reasonable storyline for its return, it's impossible to say when Hijack could return to Apple TV+. One thing's for sure, it won't likely be available in 2024, considering the amount of work put into the first season to make us believe that it is (mainly) set on a jumbo jet.

If we were to put money on it, if it does return it'll be spring/summer of 2025.

What could happen in Hijack season 2?

Again folks, beware of spoilers here!

We have a couple of theories on what could happen in a follow-up to hijack. Although Elba states that he doesn't want Sam Nelson to be involved in another hijacking (so no aping Die Hard 2 here), one of the two organised crime bosses released from jail at the end of the first season is still at large. Could he want to exact his revenge on Nelson and his family?

(Image credit: Apple)

Maybe he could organise a jail break for lead hijacker Stuart Atterton (played superbly by Neil Maskell) – and he certainly has a grudge to bear against Sam.

Also, what happened to the mysterious figure who helped to deliver the demands and orchestrate the media coverage, Devlin, as played by Kevin Eldon? He could reappear in some form or another.

Not every plot point was tied up, that's for sure.

In many ways, we're happy about that if it leads to a new series down the line.

We'll bring you more on it as we find out.