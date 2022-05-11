Henry Cavill shows off his BBQ – and the Witcher's recent al fresco feast

The Witcher enjoys a good BBQ just as much as the next man

Henry Cavill BBQ
(Image credit: Pexels: Галина Ласаева, Netflix)
Robert Jones
By
published

We love hunky Henry Cavill here at T3.com and have followed his recent exploits in Netflix's The Witcher TV show closely.

We also love reviewing and rating the best BBQs, so it was great to see that the white wolf himself likes to grill up an al fresco feast when he has some downtime in the warmer months.

Posting on Instagram, Henry revealed that he uses a Big Green Egg barbecue smoker, as recommended by T3 in our best smoker buying guide, as well as what he recently cooked in it as part of his birthday celebrations.

A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill)

A photo posted by on

Writing on Instagram the Witcher star said that he marked the occasion by, "cooking up some foods at home. There is a good chance that some wines were drank along with said foods. What you see above are Joojeh kababs (Persian style chicken kebabs), some gyro bread, saffron rice, and Tzatziki, all made from scratch. Which sounds like some work, and was definitely something new for us to cook, but it's really pretty simple. There are loads of recipes online for all of those things too. We just found some that suited us."

Those Persian-style Joojeh chicken kababs look dynamite and we're sure that the Big Green Egg smoked them up a treat, with its oak and hickory lump charcoal great for infusing food with buckets of flavour.

Henry Cavill BBQ food

A feast fit for the Witcher himself, Henry Cavill.

(Image credit: Instagram: Henry Cavill)

Indeed, looking at Henry's videos and pictures, it seems he's very much a grilling master. Owning a great BBQ is one thing, but using it optimally is another thing entirely, as we recently detailed in our 6 mistakes everyone makes with BBQ grills feature.

Like the idea of a barbecue upgrade but don't need something as large as Henry's Big Green Egg? Then check out T3's best small BBQs guide for some top choices.

TOPICS
Outdoor tech
Robert Jones
Robert Jones

Deputy Editor for T3.com, Rob has been writing about computing, gaming, mobile, home entertainment technology, toys (specifically Lego and board games), smart home and more for over 15 years. You can find Rob's work in magazines, bookazines and online, as well as on podcasts and videos, too. Outside of his work Rob is passionate about motorbikes, skiing/snowboarding and team sports, with football and cricket two favourites. Feel free to contact him with any related products, events, and announcements.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals