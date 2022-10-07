Have you been waiting your whole life for a flask with a built-in bluetooth speaker? No, neither have we. But now someone’s invented one, it’s all we want for Christmas…

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Boutique outdoor brand, VSSL (opens in new tab), who are based in the wilds of British Columbia in Canada and specialise in cunning camping devices including multifunctional flasks, have just outdone themselves, with the launch of a flask that features a bluetooth speaker built into its base.

We get to test out lots of the best thermos flasks and hiking water bottles, but we’ve never before come across a vessel that doubles up as a sound system. With the VSSL Insulated Flask you can pour yourself a hot brew or a cold beverage and kick back with a few tunes, right in the midst of an alfresco adventure.

(Image credit: VSSL)

The 8oz (235ml) VSSL Insulated Flask has a double-walled, stainless-steel vacuum chamber, designed for temperature regulation, but the truly innovative feature is the interchangeable endcap, where - on this new model - you will find an ultra-durable, weatherproof speaker.

(Image credit: VSSL)

To ensure top quality audio, VSSL collaborated with Speaqua Sound Co. (opens in new tab), a lifestyle audio brand based on the Californian coast, to come up with a speaker endcap that threads directly into the flask’s base. The sound system has a five-hour battery life, and it’s possible to pair two units to one device in order to create a stereophonic audio experience.

The Insulated Flask also offers modular compatibility with VSSL’s other endcaps, so you can swap the speaker for a compass, a carabiner or flashlight attachment.

(Image credit: VSSL)

“We wanted to offer a better drink experience for your outdoor adventures,” said Todd Weimer, founder of VSSL. “There’s something so universally special about the experience of a cold beverage with some friends in a beautiful place at the end of a big day –especially if your favorite songs are playing in the background. The Insulated Flask is here to make these experiences more accessible – and more fun –than ever.

“The Insulated Flask is designed to celebrate the moments in-between –when you put down your fly rod or paddle and take a break with those alongside you… It’s a tool for connection –an excuse to pause, laugh and toast to the adventures of the day, with the people you shared it with.”

(Image credit: VSSL)

With an MSRP of CAD $175, the Insulated Flask will launch nationwide in March 2023, but if you want to get in on the action early, it is available for pre-sale now on Kickstarter (opens in new tab) (where it's already far exceeded its target). The Kickstarter campaign offers the Insulated Flaskat discounted pricing, including a VIP Special (CAD $115), Early Bird Special ($130), Kickstarter Special ($140).