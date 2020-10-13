Half price Prime Day webcam deal! Get a Full HD webcam for £33!

A slick webcam with 1080p resolution and autofocus, and it's nearly half price! This is going to sell out FAST

Matthew Bolton

By

Webcams became one of the hot products of 2020, understandably. With lots of people facing a second period away from the office (if you ever went back), this fantastic webcam deal is sure to be one of the most popular Amazon Prime Day deals.

Get Trust Tyro Full HD All-in-one Webcam with Built-in Microphone | Save 45% | Now just £32.99 at Amazon UK

It has a sleek black outside that looks great, and is easy to fit to your monitor or laptop – and it comes with a little tripod if you want to have it out separately instead.

Just plug it in and you're good to go – it works with Mac or PC, and should be ready to work out of the box with any software that can use a webcam pretty much, with no extra installation required. Perfect for Teams, Google Meet, Zoom and the rest.

The resolution is 1920x1080, which you basically will never find in a budget webcam that's this price usually, but that's the magic of getting something half price. It has autofocus and auto white balance built-in, so it'll always make you look the best it can (the rest is up to you).

The forward facing microphone should pick you up nice and clearly too.

Trust Tyro Full HD All-in-one Webcam with Built-in Microphone | Save 45% | Now just £32.99 at Amazon UK
Get Full HD clarity and smooth motion for your video calls, with autofocus and auto white balance keeping things look sharp and natural. It works with Mac or PC, with no extra drivers or software required – just plug in the USB and go.View Deal

