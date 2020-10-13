Half price Prime Day webcam deal! Get a Full HD webcam for £33!

Webcams became one of the hot products of 2020, understandably. With lots of people facing a second period away from the office (if you ever went back), this fantastic webcam deal is sure to be one of the most popular Amazon Prime Day deals.
• Get Trust Tyro Full HD All-in-one Webcam with Built-in Microphone | Save 45% | Now just £32.99 at Amazon UK
It has a sleek black outside that looks great, and is easy to fit to your monitor or laptop – and it comes with a little tripod if you want to have it out separately instead.
Just plug it in and you're good to go – it works with Mac or PC, and should be ready to work out of the box with any software that can use a webcam pretty much, with no extra installation required. Perfect for Teams, Google Meet, Zoom and the rest.
- Browse all Amazon Prime Day deals at Amazon UK
- Browse all Amazon Prime Day deals at Amazon US
- Get a FREE Amazon Prime trial at Amazon UK
- Get a FREE Amazon Prime trial at Amazon US
The resolution is 1920x1080, which you basically will never find in a budget webcam that's this price usually, but that's the magic of getting something half price. It has autofocus and auto white balance built-in, so it'll always make you look the best it can (the rest is up to you).
The forward facing microphone should pick you up nice and clearly too.
Trust Tyro Full HD All-in-one Webcam with Built-in Microphone | Save 45% | Now just £32.99 at Amazon UK
Get Full HD clarity and smooth motion for your video calls, with autofocus and auto white balance keeping things look sharp and natural. It works with Mac or PC, with no extra drivers or software required – just plug in the USB and go.View Deal
Amazon Prime Day alternative sales
- Argos.co.uk – cheap Lego, toys, phones and more
- AO.com – huge sale on electrical appliances
- Currys.co.uk – clearance sale is live now
- Dell.co.uk – big savings on laptops and desktop PCs
- eBay.co.uk – up to 70% off in the eBay Outlet
- Very.co.uk – deals on electricals, fashion and home
- Lovehoney.co.uk – discounted sex toys and lingerie
- Goldsmiths.co.uk – savings on watches and jewellery
- John Lewis – great savings plus the John Lewis guarantee
- Le Creuset – premium cookware gets tasty discounts
- Nike – new sneakers at sneaky low prices
- ASOS – big savings on clothes
- Schuh – save big on shoes, boots and trainers
- The White Company – quality bedding at reduced prices
- Simba – save big on mattresses and sleep bundles