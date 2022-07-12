This half-price Huawei Band 6 deal is a must-see if you need a new fitness tracker

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Are you looking for the best Amazon Prime Day deals? Well, I've got one for you, especially if you need a new fitness tracker: the Huawei Band 6, one of the best fitness trackers (definitely one of the most accessible), is now less than half price, which is funny because even at full price it's a total bargain.

Sure, the Band 6 hasn't got a built-in GPS chip, but it has connected GPS (piggybacks on your smartphone's GPs, as long as they are nearby), a pretty AMOLED screen, very good battery life and plenty of health and wellness features on board. And – I can't pressure this enough – it's only £30 at the moment.

(opens in new tab) Huawei Band 6 Fitness Tracker: was £59.99, now £30 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Huawei Band 6 offers 14 days’ battery life for typical use (i.e. screen is not on all day) and monitors heart rate 24/7, tracks blood oxygen, sleep, stress and more. The showstopper is definitely the AMOLED FullView high-resolution 194 x 368 display with 282 PPI. A superb fitness tracker for an amazing price!

Why should you buy the Huawei Band 6 Fitness Tracker this Amazon Prime Day?

Probably the best thing about the Huawei Band 6 is that it doesn't try to be a running watch or a smartwatch; instead, it does its best to be the best fitness tracker, and as a result, it ends up being one.

The AMOLED display alone would make the Huawei Band 6 look appealing, but thankfully, the features are also excellent, and so are the sensors. This wearable can track heart rate 24/7 with relative accuracy thanks to its TruSeen 4.0 heart rate monitoring technology that "uses an optical lens and AI-based data processing" to provide more accurate readings.

Thanks to the TruSleep 2.0 Sleep Tracking feature, sleep tracking on the Huawei Band 6 is pretty accurate, not to mention the robust sleep analysis section in the Huawei Health app. TruSleep can even give you customised sleep reports, as long as you wear the band for sleeping more than twice a week.

