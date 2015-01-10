Half of Britons do not trust self-driving cars, study finds

Self-driving cars are rapidly taking the motor industry by storm, but apparently Brits aren't convinced.

A new UK study shows that the British public are not fans of self-driving cars, with the majority reluctant to take one for a spin.

The survey from price comparison site uSwitch.com shows that four in ten Britons would not trust a self-driving car to drive safely, believing it would jeopardise the welfare of drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

Respondents said they felt confused over who would be responsible for paying in the event of a crash with an autonomous car, with almost a third believing both 'driver' of the self-driving car and third party should shoulder the blame.

A quarter said responsibility should lie solely with the autonomous car manufacturer, while 18 per cent of the 953 questioned said the person behind the wheel of the self-driving car should be accountable.

To add further fuel to the fire, 16% of people are “horrified” by the idea of being driven in one and many fear that the autonomous tech could beused by terrorists and hackers bent on causing chaos on the roads.

Nevertheless, self-driving cars are becoming more and more popular with several car manufacturers already developing prototypes.

Google is currently seeking a partner to build its futuristic fleet (pictured) as it plans to trial its flagship vehicle later this month in four British cities. These are: Bristol, Coventry, Greenwich and Milton Keynes.

Self-driving cars also took centre-stage at CES 2015, where we went hands-on with the unbelievably cool Mercedes-Benz F 015 autonomous concept.