Grow and strengthen your glutes with this one dumbbell workout

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Want to grow your glutes and get a bigger booty? Of course you do! There’s actually many benefits to having a strong derrière beyond the aesthetics (but more on that later). More importantly, you don’t have to go to the gym for this workout, it can be done in the comfort of your home and it only requires one bit of equipment – a single dumbbell.

According to Surrey Physio: “The glutes are one of the most important muscle groups in the body. They are responsible for providing power and stability to the hips, legs, and core. Strengthening the glutes can help improve posture, reduce back pain, and increase overall athletic performance.” In fact, the gluteus maximus (the main and biggest part of your butt cheek) is the largest muscle in the body. So, although it’s usually women who want to focus on their behind the most, men should too.

A post shared by Whitney Houlin || fitness • home workouts (@getfit_whit) A photo posted by on

This workout is made up of seven exercises and you’re going to do 10 to 12 reps of each exercise on each side. You want to aim to complete at least three to four rounds in total. The workout suggests using a heavy dumbbell. This is because the heavier the weight, the harder your glutes will have to work and the harder they have to work the bigger and stronger they’ll become. An adjustable dumbbell is therefore ideal as you can change the weight to suit you. That being said, use a weight you feel comfortable with. Here’s your workout:

B stance RDL

Sumo squat with pulses

Eccentric squat (three seconds down)

Split squat

Single leg glute bridge

Triple pulse glute bridge

Curtsy lunges

Don't forget to wear a good pair of workout shoes, so that you have good support throughout your workout. If you fancy something a little easier, then try this six-move glute workout, which just uses bodyweight, or this home pilates workout for rock-solid glutes.