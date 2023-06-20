6 exercises and this glute workout to sculpt your booty at home

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

For those who want to grow a bigger booty, we’re constantly told to ‘squat, squat, squat’. However, squats are a marmite movement, you either love them or hate them. Plus, they just aren’t accessible to everyone, especially if you suffer from knee or lower back pain. If that’s you, you’ll be pleased to hear that this booty burning workout has absolutely no squats involved and, even better, it doesn’t require any equipment either.

This six-move workout consists of isolation exercises (these are exercises that target a single muscle group, as opposed to lots of different muscles, which are known as compound exercises). A lot of people can forget to incorporate these into their workout routines, prioritising the bigger compound movements, like squats and deadlifts. The only problem with this is if you’re stronger in, say your quads, these may end up compensating for most of the movement, so your glutes barely get involved. Whereas these glute isolation exercises make sure it’s all about working the booty.

The moves in this workout may look easy but, trust us, after doing two rounds your glutes will be on fire! You’ll do each exercise for 30 seconds, on each side, and there are six exercises in total. Make sure you keep your core tight and don’t rush the movements — one of the biggest mistakes people make with glute exercises is rushing them, so you don’t feel it in your booty properly, which will prevent you from getting results. Ready to feel the burn? Grab yourself an exercise or yoga mat. Here’s what you’ll be doing:

Clam lift with leg extension

Side lying point

Side lying with pulses to hamstring curl

Bear lift to donkey kick

Donkey kick to external rotation

Leg to side with pulses

Now, we bet your glutes are feeling pretty sore but, if for some reason they're not, you can always add a resistance band into the mix to make these moves even tougher. If, however, it was a little too hard then this 15 minute low-impact bodyweight workout to help grow your glute muscles, may be better suited.