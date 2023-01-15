15-minute and this bodyweight low-impact workout to build thigh and glute muscles

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Want a more muscular butt but haven't got the time to exercise? Check out this low-impact thigh and glute workout that can help tone and sculpt your lower body fast. Incorporating glute exercises into your schedule can provide considerable benefits – apart from making your butt look rounder, of course – such as strengthening your hip extension, improved knee tracking and lowering your susceptibility to hamstring injuries. Long story short, strengthening your glutes can help enhance your athletic performance, as you'll be to generate more power from a standing position. Now, do the workout:

This workout is by Canadian fitness trainer Maddie Lymburner, who invites us to complete numerous strength and toning exercises targeting your thighs and glutes. Each movement should be completed for 45 seconds, followed by a 5-10 second rest.

Sumo squat

Center squat

Side lunges R

Side lunges L

Outer to inner thigh leg lifts R

Outer to inner thigh leg lifts L

Clamshell pulses

Arabesque knee-to-elbow R

Pulse R

Inner thigh lifts L

Pulse L

Arabesque knee-to-elbow L

Pulse L

Inner thigh lifts R

Pulse R

Kneeling-to-outer thigh lifts L

Fire hydrants L

Kneeling outer thigh lifts R

Fire hydrants R

Glute bridges on toes

Clamshell bridges

Glute bridges/clamshell bridges

