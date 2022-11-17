Grado's new wireless headphones suddenly look like an instabuy

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Grado makes some of the best headphones you can buy, with models such as the Grado SR325x delivering T3 Award-winning sound for impressively low prices. And now there's a brand new wireless set of cans from the maker and they look like a shoo-in for inclusion in our best wireless headphones buying guide.

The new Grado GW100X Bluetooth open-back headphones are the fourth generation of the GW100 series, which was the very first open-back Bluetooth headphone on the market. This new model has a fourth-generation X-series driver, Bluetooth 5.2 and a whopping 46-hour battery life.

(Image credit: Grado)

Serious sound with long battery life

The new drivers have a more powerful magnetic circuit which, in conjunction with a redesigned voice coil with decreased effective mass and a reconfigured diaphragm, should deliver significantly improved efficiency and lower distortion. The housings and internals have been completely revamped too, partly to reduce the amount of sound leakage: open-back headphones are bliss for the wearer but likely to make you unpopular on the train, so the promised 60% reduction in escaping sound (compared to Grado's wired open-back headphones) is very welcome.

Of course, there's no point in having fancy headphones if the inputs aren't up to scratch, but there's good news here too: Bluetooth 5.2 with aptX Adaptive as well as the familiar AAC and SBC should deliver impressive streaming quality, and there's enhanced pairing to make it easy to switch between devices. There's also a 3.5mm headphone cable for wired connections.

The Grado GW100X is available now from Grado.co.uk (opens in new tab) for £249 / $275.