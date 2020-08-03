Gorgeous iPhone 12 trailer reveals feature that fans have been waiting for 🤩

The iPhone 12 release is just a few months away, with the reveal potentially expected to happen next month. While things have been up in the air regarding the fallout from the pandemic on Apple's production, the company has just confirmed that while there will be a delay getting the device to market, it'll only be by a few weeks, meaning we'll see the entire lineup of four iPhone 12 models in shops by October.

Various specs have already leaked for the upcoming smartphone, with the notch size being a point of contention for some fans - historically it's been fairly large, which sticks out like a sore thumb in a world of hole-punch selfie cameras that take up next to no room in a display, allowing for more screen real estate. But it looks like Apple has taken user feedback on board, based on this leaked iPhone 12 design.

ConceptsiPhone has created an iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro trailer showing off the new iPhones - and you'll notice that the usually sizeable camera notch is significantly smaller when compared to last year's iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.

The smaller top notch has been rumoured for a while now, and this 'final design' has also popped up courtesy of Twitter leaker Komiya who has shared images of the iPhone 12 Pro series (iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max) showing off rear camera lenses that "are a little larger than 11 Pro series", as well as the smaller front-facing camera notch.

iPhone 12 Pro series design *All three lenses are a little larger than 11 Pro series*All buttons are omitted in the first image pic.twitter.com/Z2ADjrkvG8July 31, 2020

Meanwhile, on the topic of the iPhone 12 release date, while Apple confirmed an October launch, we've speculated that the reveal event could still go ahead in September, and that the series of iPhones could get a staggered release, similar to the 2017 'X series' which saw the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max release before the iPhone XR's October launch, which was followed in November by the iPhone X.

After Apple broke the official news of the delay, Twitter leaker Jon Prosser spoke to Forbes, telling the outlet that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models' launches "are staggered so [Apple wants] to try to line them up the best [it] can before announcement." He also weighed in on the smaller notch rumours, saying, "the smaller notch is mostly confirmed".

Both of these titbits are great news for iPhone fans who are waiting to upgrade and hoping for a couple of much-requested design changes. All being well, we should hear more from Apple in September as long as its event goes ahead as planned.

Source: ConceptsiPhone