GoPro’s Million Dollar Challenge is open

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The fifth iteration of GoPro’s Million Dollar Challenge is now open, with the action camera brand giving away a million bucks to amateur film makers who manage to capture footage of life that are so epic that they’re selected to be featured on the HERO11 showreel.

To take part and get your name in the frame, you need to grab a GoPro HERO11 Black (opens in new tab) or HERO11 Black Mini (opens in new tab), and get filming some of life’s most stunning and memorable moments. Then simply submit your best unedited, raw video clips here (opens in new tab). And this year you can also submitting content through the GoPro Quik App (opens in new tab).

If your footage makes the final cut you will received a tasty slice of $1,000,000, which will be equally divided between everyone whose material is featured.

(Image credit: GoPro)

The challenge (and the reward) is open to people right across the planet. Don’t hang around, though, because entries strictly close at 7:59am GMT on 3 April 2023. The final HERO11 Black + Mini Million Dollar Challenge highlight reel will be released later that month.

If you’re amped about taking part, check out the announcement video for more. And for a further taste of the kind of unique action and GoPro are looking for, here is a reminder of what made the trade last year, when entrants were filming their fantastic footage on the GoPro HERO10 (opens in new tab) [https://www.t3.com/reviews/gopro-hero-10-black].

And if you’re wondering what the new GoPro HERO11 offers over and above the GoPro HERO10, check out our comparison review (opens in new tab) here.

GoPro are hosting a live Q&A on 9 February, during which GoPro editors and former Million Dollar Challenge winners will share some top tips and tricks for getting a million-dollar shot. Watch out on GoPro.com/news (opens in new tab) for more details.