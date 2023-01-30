GoPro’s Million Dollar Challenge is open

GoPro are giving away $1,000,000 for fantastic footage captured on a HERO11 Black or HERO11 Black Mini

Million Dollar Challenge
(Image credit: GoPro)
Pat Kinsella
By Pat Kinsella
published

The fifth iteration of GoPro’s Million Dollar Challenge is now open, with the action camera brand giving away a million bucks to amateur film makers who manage to capture footage of life that are so epic that they’re selected to be featured on the HERO11 showreel.

To take part and get your name in the frame, you need to grab a GoPro HERO11 Black (opens in new tab) or HERO11 Black Mini (opens in new tab), and get filming some of life’s most stunning and memorable moments. Then simply submit your best unedited, raw video clips here (opens in new tab). And this year you can also submitting content through the GoPro Quik App (opens in new tab)

If your footage makes the final cut you will received a tasty slice of $1,000,000, which will be equally divided between everyone whose material is featured. 

GoPro’s Million Dollar Challenge

(Image credit: GoPro)

The challenge (and the reward) is open to people right across the planet. Don’t hang around, though, because entries strictly close at 7:59am GMT on 3 April 2023. The final HERO11 Black + Mini Million Dollar Challenge highlight reel will be released later that month.

If you’re amped about taking part, check out the announcement video for more. And for a further taste of the kind of unique action and GoPro are looking for, here is a reminder of what made the trade last year, when entrants were filming their fantastic footage on the GoPro HERO10 (opens in new tab) [https://www.t3.com/reviews/gopro-hero-10-black]. 

And if you’re wondering what the new GoPro HERO11 offers over and above the GoPro HERO10, check out our comparison review (opens in new tab) here.

GoPro are hosting a live Q&A on 9 February, during which GoPro editors and former Million Dollar Challenge winners will share some top tips and tricks for getting a million-dollar shot. Watch out on GoPro.com/news (opens in new tab) for more details.

TOPICS
Outdoors Outdoor tech
Pat Kinsella
Pat Kinsella
Editor T3 Outdoors

Pat Kinsella has been chasing adventures and writing about the outdoors for two decades. In pursuit of stories he’s canoed Canada’s Yukon River, climbed Mont Blanc and Kilimanjaro, skied and mountain biked across the Norwegian Alps, run ultras across the roof of Mauritius and through the hills of the Himalayas, and set short-lived speed records for trail-running Australia’s highest peaks and New Zealand’s nine Great Walks. A former editor of several Australian magazines he’s a longtime contributor to publications including Sidetracked, Outdoor, National Geographic Traveller, Trail Running, The Great Outdoors, Outdoor Fitness and Adventure Travel, and a regular writer for Lonely Planet (for whom he compiled, edited and co-wrote the Atlas of Adventure, a guide to outdoor pursuits around the globe). He’s authored guides to exploring the coastline and countryside of Devon and Dorset, and recently wrote a book about pub walks (opens in new tab). Follow Pat's adventures on Strava (opens in new tab).

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸