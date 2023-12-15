Google's making Pixel phones easier to repair

It's a massive frustration when our phones go wrong, and being able to identify the problem and get it repaired quickly is something which isn't always a given. However, Google is taking steps to improve this process for Pixel phone owners.

Last year, Google partnered with iFixit to make it easier for anyone to buy replacement parts for their Pixel phone if they fancied some DIY repairs, and now it's releasing even more tools .

First up, a new Pixel Diagnostics app will be available on Pixel devices. It will run tests on your phone to check everything is running as it should. As well as identifying potential issues with your handset, you can also use the Pixel Diagnostics app after repair to check everything is working correctly.

To launch the Pixel Diagnostics app on your Pixel phone, you need to open the Phone app and dial *#*#7287#*#* on the keypad. This will automatically launch you into the diagnostics tool.

Unfortunately the app told us it was "only designed for use in the United States at this time" when we tried to access it using our Pixel 6 in the UK, but the hope is Google will roll out access on a global level soon.

Google's own user guide for the tool even states availability as "US, UK, Canada, Australia and European countries or regions where Pixel phones are available" - so fingers crossed it'll appear very soon in the locations listed here.

Repair manuals get a refresh

Google's also given its DIY repair manuals a refresh, to make things clearer and easier to follow if you do opt to resolve an issue yourself.

Currently manuals are available for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro - there is a link to download one for the Pixel Fold too, and we did at time of writing but all we got was a single page document which read "Placeholder attachment for Pixel Fold repair manual". Hopefully Google will add the proper manual to its help site soon.

It also notes it will "continue to upload repair manuals for previous and future devices in the coming months."

A word of warning though before you begin to attempt any DIY repairs. Google notes "self service repair is not recommended unless you are an adult with the technical expertise to safely repair electronic devices. If you choose to perform self repair, you agree to assume the risk associated with such repair."

So in short, if you mess it up you're not going to be covered by any warranty.