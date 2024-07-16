Google, Xbox, adidas and more: 9 Prime Day gift card deals worth buying in the sale

Save money on your future purchases with up to 20% off gift cards in the Prime Day sale

Prime Day gift card deals 2024
Bethan Girdler-Maslen
By
published

The Amazon Prime Day sale is well and truly kicking off! Amongst the best Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering up to 20% off a selection of physical and electronic gift cards in the Prime Day sale.

Get up to 20% off gift cards in the Prime Day sale

Right now for Prime Day, you can save $10 on gift cards, including food-related vouchers from DoorDash and UberEats, and popular retailers like Bath & Bodyworks, adidas and H&M.

To get $10 off your gift card, all you have to do is select your gift card of choice and enter the gift amount you want to give to someone. Add the gift card to your basket and enter the code at the checkout to receive $10 off – we’ll include the code you’ll need for each gift card below but you can also find them on the product page.

To view all gift card deals from the Amazon Prime Day sale, click the link above or keep reading for our top nine picks from Google, Xbox, adidas and more.

Google Play Gift Card: buy $100, get $10 off with code GOOGLEPD at Amazon

Google Play Gift Card: buy $100, get $10 off with code GOOGLEPD at Amazon
Get $10 off the Google Play gift card when you gift $100 or more in the Prime Day sale. The gift card can be used to purchase apps, games and more, and you can use it anytime, as Google Play gift cards don’t have an expiration date.

Microsoft Xbox Gift Card: buy $49.99, get $7.50 with code XBOX at Amazon

Microsoft Xbox Gift Card: buy $49.99, get $7.50 with code XBOX at Amazon
Spend $49.99 on a Microsoft Xbox gift card and get $7.50 at Amazon. This gift card allows you to buy full digital game downloads, game add-ons, apps, memberships, movies, TV shows, and much more.

adidas Gift Card: save $10 with code ADIDAS at Amazon

adidas Gift Card: save $10 with code ADIDAS at Amazon
Save $10 on the adidas gift card in the Prime Day sale, no set limit required. It can be used both in store and online to buy all things adidas, including gym clothes, shoes, accessories and other fashion items. 

H&amp;M eGift Card: buy $50, get $10 off with code HMUSPD at Amazon

H&M eGift Card: buy $50, get $10 off with code HMUSPD at Amazon
For Prime Day, you can get $10 off the H&M eGift Card when you spend $50 or over. The gift card has multiple designs to choose from, including the pearl option shown here, and can be used across H&M sites and stores on fashion and home essentials.

Under Armour Gift Card: buy $50, get $10 with code UAPRIME at Amazon

Under Armour Gift Card: buy $50, get $10 with code UAPRIME at Amazon
For use both in store and online, the Under Armour gift card has $10 off when you spend $50 or more. If you’re looking for cheap prices on Under Armour clothing and accessories, this is the gift card you’re going to want to buy.

Bath &amp; Body Works eGift Card: buy $50, get $10 off with code BATHPD at Amazon

Bath & Body Works eGift Card: buy $50, get $10 off with code BATHPD at Amazon
If you, your friend or family member loves fragrances, soaps and candles, the Bath & Body Works eGift card is the one to buy. Right now, you can spend $50 or more and get $10 off when you buy the gift card at Amazon.

DoorDash eGift Card: buy $100, get $20 off with code DASH at Amazon

DoorDash eGift Card: buy $100, get $20 off with code DASH at Amazon
The DoorDash eGift card has $20 off when you add $100 or more to its balance in the Prime Day sale. With this gift card, you can spend it on any restaurant, grocery store, pet store and other food stalls you like – perfect for people who love takeout.

UberEats eGift Card: buy $100, get $10 off with code UBERUSPD at Amazon

UberEats eGift Card: buy $100, get $10 off with code UBERUSPD at Amazon
Another great takeout gift card deal is on the UberEats eGift card. For Prime Day, all you need to do is spend $100 and get $10 off by applying the code at the checkout. This gift card is expected to sell out quickly, so make sure to get your hands on this deal if you frequently use UberEats.

Let’s Eat Gift Card: buy $50, get $10 off with code EATPD at Amazon

Let’s Eat Gift Card: buy $50, get $10 off with code EATPD at Amazon
Treat yourself, your friend or partner to food with the Let’s Eat gift card, now with $10 off when you spend $50 in the Prime Day sale. You can use this gift card at The Cheesecake Factory, Panera, Chili’s, Red Lobster and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

