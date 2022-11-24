Google Pixel Watch deal: save on Google's brand new smartwatch

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Well, this is a surprise, there's a deal on the Google Pixel Watch just a month after it was released! You can save up to 14-percent on the Android-powered smartwatch now at Amazon.

Google Pixel Watch LTE: was £379, now £325.53 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This specific deal is on the Silver LTE model of the Pixel Watch, it comes with Chalk Strap, and this discount brings the price down below the Wi-Fi-only model.

Need a little more information about the Pixel Watch? The Google Pixel Watch is Google’s first-ever smartwatch. It comes with help from Google and health and fitness features from Fitbit. It works seamlessly with other Pixel and Android devices and has an impressive fluid Wear OS design.

In T3's best smartwatch guide, I said, 'The Google Pixel Watch is a beautiful piece of technology and probably the closest we've seen a brand come to creating a rival to the Apple Watch, for that reason, I think the Pixel Watch is the best smartwatch you can buy if you're an Android user.'

To get your hands on the Google Pixel Watch at its best price, this is likely the best deal around and it might not be this cheap again until Amazon Prime Day, maybe even summer 2023.

