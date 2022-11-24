Google Pixel Watch deal: save on Google's brand new smartwatch

Well, this is a surprise, there's a deal on the Google Pixel Watch just a month after it was released! You can save up to 14-percent on the Android-powered smartwatch now at Amazon.
Google Pixel Watch LTE: was £379, now £325.53 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This specific deal is on the Silver LTE model of the Pixel Watch, it comes with Chalk Strap, and this discount brings the price down below the Wi-Fi-only model.
Need a little more information about the Pixel Watch? The Google Pixel Watch is Google’s first-ever smartwatch. It comes with help from Google and health and fitness features from Fitbit. It works seamlessly with other Pixel and Android devices and has an impressive fluid Wear OS design.
In T3's best smartwatch guide, I said, 'The Google Pixel Watch is a beautiful piece of technology and probably the closest we've seen a brand come to creating a rival to the Apple Watch, for that reason, I think the Pixel Watch is the best smartwatch you can buy if you're an Android user.'
To get your hands on the Google Pixel Watch at its best price, this is likely the best deal around and it might not be this cheap again until Amazon Prime Day, maybe even summer 2023.
Check out the deal below:
Google Pixel Watch LTE:
was £379, now £325.53 at Amazon (save £54) (opens in new tab)
Save on the LTE model of the Pixel Watch. This deal brings the price lower than the Wi-Fi-only model. With the beautiful circular, domed design, scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass and new experience with Wear OS by Google, it's the best smartwatch you can get if you have an Android phone.