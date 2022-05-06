Google Pixel Buds Pro leak points to AirPods Pro 2 beating true wireless earbuds

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Google's Pixel Buds could soon be joined by an even more impressive pair: Google Pixel Buds Pro. Google's swing at the best wireless earbuds title is expected to be revealed very soon, and it could take advantage of new audio technology that's coming in Android 13. According to leaker Jon Prosser they'll come in four colours: Real Red, Carbon, Limoncello and Fog.

As great as the Pixel Buds are, they're no rival for the best noise cancelling earbuds. But a Pro version would clearly be designed to go toe to toe, or rather ear to ear, with ANC earbuds such as Apple's AirPods Pro. And some of Google's recent activity suggests they could be awfully interesting.

It looks like this is going to be a great year for music fans: in addition to these buds, we're expecting successors to Apple's AirPods Pro and Sony's WF-1000XM4. So what will Google bring to the earbud battle?

Google Pixel Buds Pro: what to expect

Active Noise Cancelling is pretty much inevitable: it'd be a brave choice to sell Pro buds at Pro prices without including ANC. But as Android Police points out, Google has also been working on spatial audio and head tracking for Android 13, and Android also has Bluetooth LE Audio support. Google has also acquired 3D audio firm Dysonics, so it's clearly thinking along similar lines to Apple when it comes to earbuds with positional audio.

The biggest question I have at the moment is timing. Google I/O is just days away, but while it's possible we'll see these new Google Pixel Buds Pro it would make more sense for Google to pin the launch to the launch of the Pixel 7 later this year; if these Buds Pro were getting close to production we'd surely have had a lot more leaks and teasers by now.

Don't get me wrong, the more high-end headphones we can choose from the happier I'll be. But I think like the AirPods Pro 2, the Google Pixel Buds Pro may need us to wait a little bit longer before we can hear what they can do.