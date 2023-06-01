Google Pixel 8 suddenly sounds less appealing after charging specs leak

The next-gen Android phone could be slightly underwhelming when it comes to topping up the battery

A photo of the Google Pixel 7a
(Image credit: Basil Kronfli)
Sam Cross
By Sam Cross
published

After the runaway success of the Google Pixel 7 and the Google Pixel 7 Pro, attention is turning to the next generation of the range. The Google Pixel 8 series is expected to drop around October based on historic releases, and we've already heard a few details about what they may have on offer.

Now, another leak has come forward. The information – as shared by 9to5Google – sees the Pixel 8 appear on a regulatory database for its wireless charging capabilities.

Sadly, the listing shows no notable upgrades over the wireless charging on the Pixel 7. Instead, it features the same 12W rating as its predecessor. It also confirms that it won't make use of the Qi2 standard introduced earlier this year. That uses magnets to ensure a proper alignment – similar to MagSafe on iPhones.

It's a little disappointing to see that nothing is changing in that regard. Sure, wireless charging isn't the most make-or-break feature for most users, but it's still handy to have. It would also have been a real statement from Google to use the newer standard in their handset.

There's currently no such listing for the Google Pixel 8 Pro, though. And while it's unlikely to have wildly different specs in this regard, it's not impossible – so there's some hope.

What's also interesting is the timing of this listing. Last year, the same regulatory information wasn't filed until a week after the range was launched. While I wouldn't read too much into the earlier launch, it's reassuring to see, and could mean the new handset will be a more stable offering.

