Google Pixel 8 Pro drops to lowest-ever price – it's cheapest in Amazon sale

When it comes to getting good deals, you may think that it's cheapest to buy directly from the manufacturer and cut out the middle man. Well, that's not the case right now with Google's latest flagship phone.

Right now on Amazon you can grab the Google Pixel 8 Pro for £804, that's the lowest price we've ever seen on the site and even £40 cheaper than Google's own sale price. Thanks Amazon!



For that price, you'll get one of the best Android phones available. We're big fans of the Google Pixel range here at T3 and when you combine the latest generation of Google's Tensor chipset (the Tensor G3) and the fact that Google created Android, it's easy to see why. This phone offers an incredibly smooth and effective user experience as well as a wireless charging boost and a massive 2400 nits of screen brightness (42% up on the Pixel 7 series).

Google Pixel 8 Pro:<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB0CGVVVDXW%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £999 now £804 at Amazon



Grab the latest Google flagship for the lowest-ever price. The Pixel 8 Pro offers the best of Android alongside superb cameras and an ultra-bright display. If you're on the market for an Android, you have to consider it.

The camera on the Pixel 8 Pro is something to behold too. It features a 50MP main shooter which may sound like a poor relation compared to the S24 Ultra's 200MP effort but it's about more than just megapixels. The Pixel features best-in-class image processing which means shots are some of the best of any phone, while its 5x zoom lens had our reviewer describing it as "as good as any you'll find today".

Plus the Pixel 8 range is the only one to have Google's 'Best Take' feature, which lets you get perfect group photos by compiling the best takes of several photos and choosing the expressions you prefer on each person in the shot. No more blinking or funny faces to ruin your holiday snaps.