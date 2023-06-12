Google Pixel 8 could get a fantastic camera upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro has quickly won praise as one of the best Android phones on the market. That's for a number of reasons, one of which is the quality of the camera system on board.

A large part of that quality is thanks to Google's work with computational photography. That has underpinned the brands' shot-snapping offering, allowing for beautiful images to be captured.

Now, its successor, the Google Pixel 8, looks set to get even better in that area. That's according to a host of leaked camera specs, courtesy of notorious Google tipster, Kamila Wojciechowska.

In her report, Wojciechowska details all of the rumoured upgrades coming to the new range. First and foremost, that includes a boost for the main wide sensor on both the Pro and vanilla models.

That's jumping up to the Samsung Isocell GN2, which should allow for more light to be captured. Expect a focus on low-light photography and fast-moving subjects, then.

The ultrawide is also getting a bump in quality, though it differs between the two models. The Pro should get a 64MP Sony IMX787, which is the main sensor used on the Google Pixel 7a. The vanilla model sees a less significant upgrade, retaining the same Sony IMX386 sensor, but gaining a wider version of it.

There's also some improved software features coming. The most notable of these is called Adaptive Torch, which automatically adjusts the brightness of the flash depending on the subject. That should make it easier to avoid overexposure when using the flash.

All-in-all, it sounds like a great suite of upgrades. The Google Pixel 7 range is renowned for its camera quality, and these new models look set to get even better in that regard.

It's a little disappointing to see the gap between the two models getting further apart, though. Previous generations of Pixel had a relatively similar spec sheet, allowing users to simply pay extra for the features of the Pro, should they need them.

Regardless, the new models certainly sound like interesting prospects. The range is expected to launch this autumn, in keeping with historic releases.