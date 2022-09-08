Google Pixel 7 suddenly looks like an incredibly attractive Android phone

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Exciting news for fans of the best Android phones comes courtesy of new spec info and images breaking cover for the Google Pixel 7.

The Pixel 7 is set to debut on 6 October 2022 at an officially announced "Made By Google" event, but now thanks to a report by Phone Arena (opens in new tab), we've got our best look yet at the exciting new Android phone ahead of launch.

First up, we've now got brand new images (see above) of the Pixel 7 in each of the colorways it is going to be available in, which includes Obsidian (black), Snow (white) or Lemongrass (green-yellow).

In addition to these colorways, we now also know that the Pixel 7 will come with Google's brand new 'Tensor G2' chip, which the maker promises will deliver "even more helpful, personalized features to photos, videos, security, and speech recognition."

The T3 take: stylish and streamlined Android awesome

We're big fans of Google's Pixel phones here at T3, and as can be seen in our Google Pixel 6 review and Google Pixel 6 Pro review, we gave both of last year's phone glowing reviews.

Both of those Pixel phones weren't perfect, though, and based on what we've now seen of this year's phones, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro look to be trying to improve on those handsets both from a style point of view, and in terms of performance one, too.

There's no doubting that the Pixel 7 looks like a very attractive Android phone at this point, with a unique, modern design (we're big fans of the shiny chrome camera array band) and chipset that, while almost certainly not offering as much raw power as Apple's new A16 Bionic or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, will hit incredibly hard in terms of speed and AI capabilities.

Mix this in with Google Pixel 7 coming with the latest version of Android as an operating system, as well as expected upgraded cameras, and as each day currently passes it looks like a better and better buy.

Of course, the Pixel 7 price point will be very important in determining how widespread its adoption will be, as there's now more than ever plenty of excellent Android handsets, retailing in the mid-range, for people to plump for.

Just this year, for example, we've had the Nothing Phone 1, OnePlus Nord CE 2, Samsung Galaxy A53, Oppo Find X5 Lite and many more handsets that offer loads of smartphone bang for your buck, so Pixel 7 is going to have to win in style, performance and features to win big. Right now, though, things are looking very good – the Pixel 7 looks attractive in both design and processor spec.

Naturally, T3 will be reporting live on October's Made by Google event, so tune back in then for the full Pixel 7 picture.