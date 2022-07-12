Forget Amazon Prime Day! Shop the Goldsmiths luxury watch sale instead!

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're in the market for a luxury watch or a piece of jewellery we've got some great news for you – now is a great time to buy. No, there aren't Breitling, Tudor, and Longines discounts in the Amazon Prime Day sale, but there are deals on those watches in the Goldsmiths Summer Sale event (opens in new tab), which sees discounts on stylish jewellery and watches from the world’s biggest designers and luxury brands.

So, whether you're looking to treat yourself, or someone special in your life, you'd be silly not to make the most of this sale.

These are seven watches that I'd buy in the Goldsmiths sale:

(opens in new tab) Tudor Glamour Double Date 42mm: was £2,640, now £2,110 at Goldsmiths (save £530) (opens in new tab)

This Tudor Glamour Date watch sits confidently in a 42mm polished steel case and showcases an opaline dial with blue indices, a small seconds dial at 6 o’clock and a large date display in a double window at 12 o’clock. Powered by a reliable self-winding mechanical movement and water-resistant to 100 metres, this high-performing watch also features a 70-hour power reserve.

(opens in new tab) Bremont ALT1-P2 43mm Mens Watch: was £3,995, now £2,995 at Goldsmiths (save £1,000) (opens in new tab)

With a focus on producing immensely precise, reliable and durable watches, Bremont's timepieces are inspired by a love of flying historic aircraft, watches and all things mechanical. Tested to the highest standard, Bremont's timepieces will perform beyond the call of duty. The ALT1-P2 Black integrates high performance and precision with impeccable style. Featuring a 43mm stainless steel Bremont Trip-Tick construction case, a fixed bezel, and a stunning black dial.

(opens in new tab) Gucci G-Timeless 38mm: was £1,220, now £915 at Goldsmiths (save £305) (opens in new tab)

This Gucci watch from the 'Timeless Fashion' collection features an elegant 38mm Stainless Steel case and display caseback. The translucent dial shows the movement beating away underneath. Presented on a beige leather strap and fastened with a deployment clasp for a secure and comfortable fitting on the wrist.

(opens in new tab) Longines Master Collection 40mm: was £2,490, now £1,780 at Goldsmiths (save £710) (opens in new tab)

Since its inception in 2005, this Longines collection has garnered an impressive reputation. Its Master Retrograde Moon watch is just one of its exceptional models; both its precision and elegance showcase the brand's capacity for accurate detail. Spanning an array of styles - from the striking 40mm Longines chronograph to the ladies' automatic watch - the entire range boasts sophistication in both look and design throughout.

(opens in new tab) TAG Heuer Formula 1 Manchester United Special Edition Quartz Chronograph 43mm: was £1,450, now £1,080 at Goldsmiths (save £370) (opens in new tab)

Paying tribute to the club’s dedicated fans, this watch is presented in a striking 43mm Stainless Steel case and boasts a grey dial with red accents, a date display window at 4 o’clock, protective sapphire crystal glass and Manchester United’s iconic club badge. Water resistant to 200 metres and driven by a powerful Quartz movement, this timepiece fastens with a perforated black rubber strap.

(opens in new tab) TAG Heuer Carrera Manchester United Special Edition 43mm: was £4,950, now £3,710 at Goldsmiths (save £1,240) (opens in new tab)

This TAG Heuer Carrera Manchester United Special Edition watch pays homage to one of the world’s most iconic football teams. Sitting confidently within a 43mm Stainless Steel case, the black, gold-plated dial is equipped with silver-tone hands, Arabic numeral hour markers, two chronograph sub-dials, and a further sub-dial at 9 o’clock featuring the team’s famous logo.

